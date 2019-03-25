Sofia Richie Wears Tiny Bikini On Vacation With Scott Disick After He Makes Khloe His WCW

Sofia Richie showed off her incredible body on Mar. 24, when she flaunted a light blue bikini while hanging out with boyfriend Scott Disick during their sunny getaway in Santa Barbara, CA.

Sofia Richie, 20, was a sexy sight to see when she showed off a tiny bikini during her vacation with boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, in Santa Barbara, CA on Mar. 24. The blonde beauty wore sunglasses and took in the warm sun in the eye-catching light blue swimsuit, which looked flattering on her fit frame while Scott looked cool and comfortable in a black tank top. The lovebirds seemed to rent out a beachfront house in the sunny location and they embraced the warm weather by enjoying a lunch together at a table that was overlooking the ocean. They both shared some videos and snapshots of the romantic getaway on Instagram.

Scott and Sofia’s romance has been going strong since May 2017, and although there’s been ups and downs at certain moments, the couple always manages to stick together. Scott spends a lot of time with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 39, since she’s the mother of his three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, but Sofia doesn’t seem to mind and she sometimes even joins them on outings. Scott also spends time with Kourtney’s siblings and even recently admitted to having a crush on Khloe Kardashian, 34, by naming her his “Woman Crush Wednesday” on social media on Mar. 12.

The post led to many fans getting confused, but it seemed to be all in good fun as Khloe responded to it with laughs and love. Sofia took it well for the most part, but a source previously EXCLUSIVELY told us that she couldn’t help but be a tiny bit bothered by it, since she wouldn’t mind showing up on Scott’s social media page more. “Although Sofia was really not threatened by Scott posting about Khloe being his WCW, she does wish he would share more photos of her on his social media,” the source told us. “Even though she is not threatened, it still stings just a little, and is a little bit uncomfortable. Scott has posted a few pics of Khloe recently and hasn’t shared any of Sofia on his Instagram page for months now.”

The last time Scott posted a pic of Sofia on Instagram was in Dec. and it featured him sitting in a lounge chair between her and Kourtney. Perhaps this Santa Barbara getaway will inspire him to post another soon? We guess we’ll have to wait and see!