See Pic
Hollywood Life

Sofia Richie Wears Tiny Bikini On Vacation With Scott Disick After He Makes Khloe His WCW

BACKGRID
*EXCLUSIVE* Santa Barbara, CA - Sofia Richie and Scott Disick enjoy the California sun from the balcony of their hotel in Santa Barbara.Pictured: Sofia RichieBACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sofia Richie Celebrities at Craig's, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Nov 2018 Wearing Rick Owens, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Sofia Richie and Scott Disick out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Dec 2017 Scott Disick and Sofia Richie shopping at Tom Ford in Beverly Hills
Sofia Richie Sofia Richie at Haneda International Airport, Tokyo, Japan - 31 Jul 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Sofia Richie showed off her incredible body on Mar. 24, when she flaunted a light blue bikini while hanging out with boyfriend Scott Disick during their sunny getaway in Santa Barbara, CA.

Sofia Richie, 20, was a sexy sight to see when she showed off a tiny bikini during her vacation with boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, in Santa Barbara, CA on Mar. 24. The blonde beauty wore sunglasses and took in the warm sun in the eye-catching light blue swimsuit, which looked flattering on her fit frame while Scott looked cool and comfortable in a black tank top. The lovebirds seemed to rent out a beachfront house in the sunny location and they embraced the warm weather by enjoying a lunch together at a table that was overlooking the ocean. They both shared some videos and snapshots of the romantic getaway on Instagram.

Scott and Sofia’s romance has been going strong since May 2017, and although there’s been ups and downs at certain moments, the couple always manages to stick together. Scott spends a lot of time with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 39, since she’s the mother of his three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, but Sofia doesn’t seem to mind and she sometimes even joins them on outings. Scott also spends time with Kourtney’s siblings and even recently admitted to having a crush on Khloe Kardashian, 34, by naming her his “Woman Crush Wednesday” on social media on Mar. 12.

The post led to many fans getting confused, but it seemed to be all in good fun as Khloe responded to it with laughs and love. Sofia took it well for the most part, but a source previously EXCLUSIVELY told us that she couldn’t help but be a tiny bit bothered by it, since she wouldn’t mind showing up on Scott’s social media page more. “Although Sofia was really not threatened by Scott posting about Khloe being his WCW, she does wish he would share more photos of her on his social media,” the source told us. “Even though she is not threatened, it still stings just a little, and is a little bit uncomfortable. Scott has posted a few pics of Khloe recently and hasn’t shared any of Sofia on his Instagram page for months now.”

Sofia Richie
Backgrid

The last time Scott posted a pic of Sofia on Instagram was in Dec. and it featured him sitting in a lounge chair between her and Kourtney. Perhaps this Santa Barbara getaway will inspire him to post another soon? We guess we’ll have to wait and see!