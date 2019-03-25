Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley: Why The Exes Are In A Better Place After Tumultuous Year

Nearly three months after their alleged altercation, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley can finally ‘be in the same room together without wanting to kill each other,’ says a source. Here’s how they worked up to that point.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, and Jen Harley, 31, are finally cooling down after their alleged altercation on New Year’s Eve 2019. “Ronnie and Jen are finally getting to a place where they can be in the same room together without wanting to kill each other,” a source close to Ronnie EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. For the first time in two months, the Jersey Shore star was seen with Jen at a baby shower in Texas on March 24. Jen filmed Ronnie playing with their 11-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky Magro, at the party, and no tensions could be detected on her Instagram Story. “Despite some friends and family urging Ronnie to end things forever, Ronnie and Jen are getting along better than ever…This weekend while they were in Texas for a baby shower for a mutual friend, Ronnie and Jen were actually really happy together as a small family,” our source continues. “They are dedicated to co-parenting and have been able to spend time together without fighting.” And we’ve learned how the parents reached this amicable turning point.

“They still have a lot of love for each other and it is their daughter that ties them together,” our source reveals. “Things have been smoothed out between the pair ever since Ronnie started spending more time working on himself, working on developing a healthier lifestyle, and devoting himself to being a better man and father.” The MTV star surprised fans by announcing he underwent a one-month stint in rehab for his depression and alcohol abuse, which wrapped up on Feb. 10.

“Due all the work on himself, Ronnie has gained some control over his temper and over the explosive chemistry he shares with Jen,” our source continues to explain. “Things are calm and healthier between Ronnie and Jen, for now at least.” Yes, even after Jen accused her baby daddy of cancelling their Valentine’s Day plans to appear on a dating show, and called him a “joke” in a deleted Instagram Story message. However, that diss was rather tame compared to past fights.

Starting in June of 2018, Jen was arrested for domestic battery after “dragging” Ronnie with her car in Las Vegas (he later downplayed this incident on the Nov. 1 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation). Despite spending holidays like Halloween and Christmas together, the tensions reached a tipping point when Jen allegedly threw an ashtray at Ronnie’s face during an altercation on New Year’s Eve 2019, which led Ronnie to share bloody photos of his face and allegedly file a police report against his ex afterwards. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department then arrived at Jen’s home on New Year’s Day, and Ronnie was allegedly linked to a possible burglary at the residence — however, this has never been confirmed, and the LVPD could also not confirm that Ronnie was named a suspect.