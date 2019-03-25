Rob Gronkowski Being Eyed By WWE After Football Retirement: They Want Him To Wrestle ‘Full Time’

Rob Gronkowski officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Mar. 24, but it turns out he may not be away from the spotlight for too long since the WWE would love for him to join them next.

New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski, 29, shocked many fans when he announced his retirement from the NFL on Mar. 24, but if the WWE gets its way, he won’t be away from the public eye for long! The company dedicated to wrestling is already thinking of the possibilities Rob, who has worked with WWE in the past, could have if he transforms from a football player into a professional wrestler, and they’re making plans for the next year.

“The WWE has worked with Rob before and would love for him to come and work for the company in a wrestling role and start in their NXT developmental and performance center in Orlando, and then put the rocket ship on him to be on the main roster once he is ready and trained to be a full time wrestler,” a source close to WWE & XFL (a professional American football league) EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “If he has the itch and wanted to do double duty they would love for him to play in the XFL in 2020. The WWE realizes that he will have many options now that he is retired from the NFL, but they would love to accommodate him in any way possible and even consider to wet his appetite and just start with him having a one off match if that is something he would want to do instead.”

The WWE’s interest isn’t too far-fetched considering the lasting impression Rob’s wrestling debut made when he joined and cheered on his wrestler best friend, Mojo Rawley, 32, in Apr. 2017. “Rob’s best friend is a wrestler in WWE and in the past, they have talked about working together in the WWE,” the source continued. “So the interest is there from both camps and the WWE is confident that something will work out later this year where the future of Rob Gronkowski will be as a professional wrestler.”

Before Rob’s WWE debut, Mojo explained his friend’s interest in the WWE during an interview on Good Morning San Diego in 2016, when he said he was “dying to get in the ring”. Since he appeared in the ring less than a year after the interview, Mojo definitely knew what he was talking about! It will be interesting to see if Rob chooses to go the wrestling route now that he’s leaving the football world as a three-time Super Bowl champion. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see!