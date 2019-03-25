Rita Ora Steps Out In NYC Rocking Head-To-Toe Denim — Love Or Loathe Her Quirky Outfit?

Rita Ora was out and about in NYC on March 24 when she opted to wear a quirky head-to-toe denim-on-denim outfit. Do you love or loathe the singer’s ensemble?

Rita Ora, 28, stepped out of the Mercer Hotel for a Sunday stroll in New York City on March 24, during which she wore a full denim-on-denim ensemble. The star rocked a full Diesel outfit featuring the Denim Skirt-Style One-Piece Romper from the Diesel Archive, which featured a high-waisted short denim skirt with a silver hoop embellishment attached to the belt loop, paired with a chambray button down top underneath. The British singer added an extra long matching denim Sherpa Lined Overcoat and matching Knee-High Denim Boots from the Diesel Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection to complete her look. Despite the overcoat being extra long, the romper was super short, which showed off a ton of leg.The over-the-knee denim boots were completely made out of old pair of jeans that were reconstructed into shoes, and you could even see the old jean pockets on the side of the shoe. Meanwhile, the bottom-half of the shoes were cowboy boots and featured black leather embellishments.

Rita is know for her outrageous and quirky outfits, but this one might just take the cake. While this full denim look is a bit out there, the fashionable singer sort of pulls the look off to perfection. Instead of pairing the Canadian tuxedo with accessories, she simply threw her platinum blonder hair back into a perfectly sleek, gelled back bun, adding diamond earrings, a hot pink lip, and a pair of orange-tinted black aviator sunglasses.

Later that night, Rita ditched the full denim ensemble when she headed to the gym, but made sure to keep her sherpa-lined overcoat on. She left her hotel wearing a pair of black workout leggings with a light blue and purple tie-dye hoodie which she kept the hood up in. Rita threw her long cozy overcoat on top of the whole look and accessorized with a black baseball cap reading “Dream and Syndicate,” and a pair of black Adidas workout sneakers.

Meanwhile, the British crooner was the special guest on the Today Show on Monday, March 25. For the appearance, she swapped her oversized attire for a girly purple floral cutout mini dress, which showed off her taut abs. She paired the super short frock with high, mid-calf black socks, bright red platform heels and an Alexis Bittar Crystal Baguette Double Finger Ring.