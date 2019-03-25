Excl Details
Hollywood Life

Rihanna Likes A Video About Having Babies After Source Says She’s Willing To Be A Single Mom

Rihanna
Shutterstock
Rihanna Rihanna Launches Global Lingerie Brand : Savage X Fenty, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 10 May 2018 WEARING TOM FORD SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9370611g SHOES BY MANOLO BLAHNIK
Rihanna having a blast jumping at Kadooment Day,Crop Over Barbados Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL1094495 040815 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Models and Performers take to the stage at the "2012 Victorias Secret Fashion Show," held at the Lexington Avenue Armory in New York City, NY, USA. UK RIGHTS ONLY Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL4043054 081112 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rihanna Rihanna in concert as part of the 'Loud' Tour at Staples Center in Los Angeles, America - 28 Jun 2011 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Rihanna captured a lot of attention when she liked a video of a news outlet talking about the possibility of her getting engaged and having babies with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

Could Rihanna be getting married and having a baby soon?! The 31-year-old singer sparked major speculation on Mar. 24 when she publicly liked an Instagram video of an E! News segment talking about the possibility of her getting engaged to her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, 30, and starting a family with him in the near future. “I see an engagement and I also see a baby probably,” E! News personality Morgan Stewart says in the video clip. “Not yet, ’cause she still wants to smoke a cigarette once in a while, but I definitely see an engagement and then baby in like, two years.” SEE THE VIDEO RIHANNA LIKED HERE!

Once Rihanna’s like showed up on the video post, many of her fans started posting about how her action could mean there will be a marriage and babies sooner than expected. “Rihanna liked that video of Morgan talking about her lmfaoo does that mean an engagement and a baby is coming soon?” one follower asked. Rihanna and her Saudi Arabian beau first made headlines with their romance in June 2017, and although there were rumors that the couple split a year later, they put them to rest when they were spotted spending time together in Mexico in July 2018. Since then, they’ve seemed to be getting closer so it’s definitely possible they could be thinking about taking things to the next level.

A source also previously EXCLUSIVELY told us that Rihanna would love to be a mom, even if she’s not dating anyone, but right now she’s focusing on her career. “Rihanna gets baby fever all the time, but she is hesitant to start her family for a lot of reasons,” the source said. “She loves holding babies and playing with them and has always wanted to be a mom, but mostly bad timing and a busy schedule are standing in her way. She knows that she is successful and strong enough to be a great single mom.”

Even though it may be some time before RiRi brings a bundle of joy into the mix, it turns out she’s already thinking about what kind of mom she would be, once she can devote all of her time to the tot. “Rihanna is looking forward to being a very hands-on mom, she doesn’t even want to hire a nanny,” the source continued. “Since she is getting older, she has even thought about freezing her eggs too. She can’t wait to be a mom.”