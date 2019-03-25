Rihanna Likes A Video About Having Babies After Source Says She’s Willing To Be A Single Mom

Rihanna captured a lot of attention when she liked a video of a news outlet talking about the possibility of her getting engaged and having babies with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

Could Rihanna be getting married and having a baby soon?! The 31-year-old singer sparked major speculation on Mar. 24 when she publicly liked an Instagram video of an E! News segment talking about the possibility of her getting engaged to her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, 30, and starting a family with him in the near future. “I see an engagement and I also see a baby probably,” E! News personality Morgan Stewart says in the video clip. “Not yet, ’cause she still wants to smoke a cigarette once in a while, but I definitely see an engagement and then baby in like, two years.” SEE THE VIDEO RIHANNA LIKED HERE!

Once Rihanna’s like showed up on the video post, many of her fans started posting about how her action could mean there will be a marriage and babies sooner than expected. “Rihanna liked that video of Morgan talking about her lmfaoo does that mean an engagement and a baby is coming soon?” one follower asked. Rihanna and her Saudi Arabian beau first made headlines with their romance in June 2017, and although there were rumors that the couple split a year later, they put them to rest when they were spotted spending time together in Mexico in July 2018. Since then, they’ve seemed to be getting closer so it’s definitely possible they could be thinking about taking things to the next level.

A source also previously EXCLUSIVELY told us that Rihanna would love to be a mom, even if she’s not dating anyone, but right now she’s focusing on her career. “Rihanna gets baby fever all the time, but she is hesitant to start her family for a lot of reasons,” the source said. “She loves holding babies and playing with them and has always wanted to be a mom, but mostly bad timing and a busy schedule are standing in her way. She knows that she is successful and strong enough to be a great single mom.”

Even though it may be some time before RiRi brings a bundle of joy into the mix, it turns out she’s already thinking about what kind of mom she would be, once she can devote all of her time to the tot. “Rihanna is looking forward to being a very hands-on mom, she doesn’t even want to hire a nanny,” the source continued. “Since she is getting older, she has even thought about freezing her eggs too. She can’t wait to be a mom.”