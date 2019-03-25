‘RHONY’s Luann Reveals If She’s Ready To Date Again After Tom D’Agostino Divorce: She’s A ‘Romantic’

In an EXCLUSIVE sit-down with HL, Luann de Lesseps talked about what fans can expect from the current season of ‘RHONY’!

RHONY‘s Luann de Lesseps, 53, may not be ready to walk down the aisle anytime soon, but is she ready for a new romance following her divorce from Tom D’Agostino? In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Luann opened up about how the 11th season will feature “girl’s nights out,” and what she wants from her dating life right now, if anything. “I’m not in a big hurry to get married again, but I’m a hopeless romantic so like they say, never say never,” she told us. However, when asked if she’d be open to dating someone, she replied, “Yeah! Let’s say open to dating now for the moment!”

While the most recent episode of RHONY had Barbara Kavovit’s clambake being crashed by Ramona Singer, and featured a back-and-forth between Ramona and Luann over Ramona, and others at Barbara’s party, trying to take lobsters to go, Luann told us how the two of them are today. “Ramona does and says a lot of things that I’m shocked by. It’s like, really? How did you come up with this story?” she told us. “I wasn’t pleased with her. She was talking about me getting kicked out of the party [Chris Burch’s], which didn’t happen.”

“It’s funny because we’ve always had this relationship where she’ll say the craziest things or make up stuff and I don’t take it as seriously with her as I do with something with Dorinda because Dorinda and I are really close so with Ramona I know that’s sort of her M.O. You kind of expect that from Ramona,” she continued. However, Luann added that “there’s hope” she might forgive Ramona. Speaking of the “girl’s nights out” Luann teased, she recently enjoyed a girls slash work trip in Miami on Feb. 12. Stunning in a black cutout swimsuit, she was all smiles while strutting the beach. She was in Miami at the time for her cabaret show Countess & Friends, which had a performance at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Feb. 16.