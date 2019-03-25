Priyanka Rocks Bandeau Top & Sophie Turner Goes For Short Shorts On Boat Ride With Nick & Joe Jonas

Best double date ever! Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas were spotted with Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner enjoying some fun in the sun in Miami on Mar. 25!

Party in the city where the heat is on! While heading out on a yacht in Miami on Mar. 25, Priyanka Chopra, 36, her husband Nick Jonas, 26, his brother Joe Jonas, 29, and his fiance Sophie Turner, 23, looked ready to enjoy the waves of Atlantic. Priyanka stunned with a colorful bandeau striped top and a matching flowy dress, while Sophie kept it casual in a T-shirt and spandex short shorts. Joe opted for a floral short-sleeved button-down, and Nick showed off his ripped arms in a green T-shirt!

We reported earlier how although Nick and Priyanka are in complete wedded bliss, they won’t be trying for a baby anytime in the near future. “Priyanka and Nick are enjoying life as newlyweds, so there’s no mad race for them to have a baby,” a friend of the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Nick’s got a lot on his plate with the new Jonas Brothers project that’s all taking on a life of its own. It’s a whirlwind right now and only going to get busier. And Priyanka’s plate is very full with work as well. She’s scheduled to start shooting another movie very soon and she’s got more work lined up after that. Of course, if she was to get pregnant this year, it would be more than welcome. They both definitely want kids. But for now at least, it’s more of a case of them letting it happen when it happens. There’s no massive pressure.”

Meanwhile, Sophie gushed about how being with Joe has brought so much joy to her life. “A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness,” she said in an interview with Glamour UK. “That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am – and find my happiness in things other than acting.” Sophie has even taken up painting, but admitted that “it’s like the worst painting you’ve ever seen!”

Joe previously revealed his and Sophie’s wedding date on The Late Late Show. “We’re getting married this year,” Joe said on the March 4 episode. “We’re going to have a summer wedding. I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”