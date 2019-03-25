Porsha Williams’ Fiance Waiting On Her ‘Hand & Foot’ After Daughter’s Birth: He’s ‘Beyond Helpful’

After giving birth to her princess, Porsha Williams is being treated like a queen, as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned the ‘RHOA’ star’s fiancé, Dennis McKinley, is stepping up to take care of his new family.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta world got a little bit bigger on March 22. After what felt like forever, Porsha William, 37, and fiancé Dennis McKinley, 38, welcomed their first child together, daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley. Though Porsha’s pregnancy was full of anxiety, now that it is over, she’s living her best life. “Porsha feels happier and more complete than ever before in her life after giving birth,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Her maternal instincts have already kicked in and she’s so caring and protective over baby PJ.”

“Porsha always knew she wanted to become a mom one day and she feels incredibly blessed with a beautiful, healthy daughter and an amazing fiancé,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “Dennis has been beyond supportive and helpful. He’s been there right by her side throughout the entire pregnancy and she doesn’t know what she’d do without him. Dennis has waited on Porsha hand and foot.” If that itself wasn’t reason enough to celebrate Dennis, the source says that “her mother loves him as much as she does… She can’t wait to marry him and make their family official. Porsha has so much to look forward to and she feels like the best is just beginning.”

Porsha’s sister confirmed PJ’s arrival on Instagram, and this birth follows after RHOA star Kenya Moore, 47, and husband Marc Daly welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn, on Nov. 4, 2018. It seems that the next generation of RHOA is well underway. While Porsha has yet to reveal the first pics of her new baby, she did share her daughter’s name shortly after her birth. “Pilar Jhena’ McKinley’s Parents… MUVA P! Mood: Thankful & Blessed! Thank you all to all Insta TiTi & uncles for the love and support…Adjusting to motherhood will text back loved ones soon!”

It seems that all the anxiety Porsha was feeling before the birth has evaporated into thin air. “She was nervous for the labor part, but she was so excited to meet that baby,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Pregnancy changed Porsha so much. Friends felt she was a lot less dramatic and so much calmer. Porsha is so excited she officially became a mom.” Excellent. Now, it won’t be long before Dennis officially becomes her husband.