Little Pierre is here! Karine gave birth to her and Paul’s son, officially growing the reality star couple to a family of three. So sweet!

Take note, 90 Day Fiance fans! Cast members Karine, 23, and Paul Staehle, 35, are now the proud parents of a precious newborn son. They welcomed the little one on March 22, and they confirmed the news to Us Weekly three days later on March 25. The little boy, Pierre Martins Staehle, weight 6.9 ounces and was 19.7 inches when he was bor. marking their first foray into parenthood. Such huge news! These two first sparkedpregnancy rumors by hiding Karine’s baby bump with a bag in a suspicious pic, but they’ve been extra open with their followers about the sex of their son and his sweet name ever since confirming the news. While that means that many parts of Pierre’s birth weren’t a surprise, that doesn’t make hearing that the little boy is officially here any less exciting!

“I’m very happy, very excited,” Paul gushed to Us Weekly. “I’m also very nervous and want to do everything the best that I can do everything right. Everyone keeps asking how it feels to be a dad. Anyone can make a baby, but going through the day-to-day process of being a father is going to be a new experience. I’m very happy, very privileged and I want to make sure I do my absolute best for Pierre.” Meanwhile, Karine admitted that she’s had a ‘hard time’ with her pregnancy, but said that she’s “fine and happy” now that Pierre is here. “It was super hard, but now everything is fine because the baby is calm and he is breastfeeding well,” she revealed.

At one point during her pregnancy, Karine was very worried about her son because she didn’t feel him moving around in her belly. “My baby did not kick for three days,” she told her followers in an Instagram video. “I was crying, but it’s okay. He gave me many, many, many, many kicks today.” Phew! Luckily for these two, who tied tje knot back in 2017, there’s really nothing to worry about because they’ve got a happy, healthy baby boy on their hands now. We can’t say congratulations to Paul and Karine enough!