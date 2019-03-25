Breaking News
Robert Mueller's Report On Russian Collusion Finally Released & Celebs Aren't Happy With Results

Robert Mueller’s report on Russian collusion was released after two years of tight-lipped investigation. The lack of info shared by AG William Barr has left voters, including celebs, with more questions than answers.

Robert Mueller‘s investigation has ended. The special counsel, who has been investigating allegations of Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential campaign for almost two years, turned in his completed report to Attorney General William Barr on March 22. After the Department of Justice’s review of the report, Barr released a summary of the larger points. Though it took him nine hours to review the 22-months worth of findings, Barr’s summary, released March 24, was just four pages long. It revealed that Mueller would not seek any further indictments of members of the Trump campaign, and said that President Donald Trump did not obstruct justice. However, Barr and Mueller stressed that it didn’t exonerate him. Mueller’s full report has not yet been released to Congress or the public; Congress voted 420-0 that the Justice Department release the report to them in full.

Celebrities who have been vocal about the Mueller investigation from the beginning shared their disdain for Barr’s summary — that the Trump campaign didn’t collude with Russia — on Twitter. “Well, if there was nothing in the report why won’t they just release it? If the report fully exonerated him or his family, he’d have it all out in seconds. Wouldn’t he?” Alyssa Milano tweeted. “I will admit my feelings for Mueller are conflicted now and my sexual attraction to him is in peril, but I still believe there is a lot more to come, and we must all march in the streets if we don’t see that report,” wrote Chelsea Handler. And Bette Midler tweeted, “#MuellersReport finds no evidence showing #TrumpsTeam of ‘collusion’ with Russia, but stops short of “exonerating” Trump on obstruction of justice. Knowing Trump, he probably tried to do exactly that. TWO MORE YEARS OF CHAOS, RACE BAITING, GRIFTERS, CON ARTISTS, SHAME/FEAR. SAD.” See Billy Eichner and Sarah Silverman‘s responses below.

Shortly before the report’s release, Trump called it “ridiculous” while speaking to reporters outside the White House, and said that he hoped it was shown to the public. “I have no idea about [the] Mueller report,” he said. “We’re going to see what happens, it’s going to be very interesting… there was no collusion, there was no obstruction — everybody knows it. It’s all a big hoax. Let it come out, let people see it. Let’s see whether or not it’s legit.” He added, while slamming Democrats, that, “it’s just a continuation of the same witch hunt.”

Mueller’s investigation has led to 37 indictments within 22 months, including six Trump associates; five have pleaded guilty. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced to seven years in prison for conspiracy, as well as multiple charges of bank and tax fraud. Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, recently testified before Congress about how the president made him cover up alleged affairs with porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal by buying their silence. He’s heading to prison after pleading guilty to eight counts of tax fraud and campaign finance violations.