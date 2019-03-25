Miley Cyrus Fangirled Over TomTom & Lisa Vanderpump Night Out — ‘She’s Obsessed With RHOBH’

Celebs, they’re just like the rest of us! Miley Cyrus may be an A-lister herself, but she was SO excited to pay a visit to TomTom – Lisa Vanderpump’s newest restaurant, & HL learned new details about the night.

Who knew Miley Cyrus, 26, was such a big Real Housewives fan? The “Malibu” singer paid a visit to Hollywood hot spot Tom Tom on March 22, the latest restaurant endeavor from Lisa Vanderpump, and totally fangirled over the experience. “Miley was ecstatic to go into TomTom on Friday night in West Hollywood. She’s a huge fan of Lisa and feels they actually have a lot in common,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She loves to see what Lisa is doing with Vanderpump Dogs, not to mention, she’s a huge fan of RHOBH. She was really fangirling out the entire time and was playing with Lisa‘s dog, too. A good time can be had hanging with LVP, and they had so much fun together. Lisa had no idea Miley was such a big fan,” the source adds. Fans of Miley know how much she loves animals, leads a vegan lifestyle, and has a few dogs of her own, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised these two get along so well!

Miley is one lowkey lady, and our source also revealed that the singer didn’t make a scene at all during her appearance. “Miley didn’t make a big to do about coming in at all – most of the staff didn’t even know she was there until after she was settled. They’ve had so many celebs come by recently and it’s really is becoming a hot spot,” the source added. HollywoodLife reached out to Miley’s rep for comment.

Miley is just one of the many celebrities who have paid a visit to TomTom since it’s August 2018 opening. The West Hollywood joint has hosted the likes of John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, and more. TomTom marks the newest restaurant adventure from Lisa, who opened the restaurant with her co-stars, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Yep, it’s all in the name. The restaurant is just a few doors down from Sur Lounge and Pump, also owned by Lisa. Visitors to the restaurant should keep their eyes peeled – you never know when an A-lister is going to waltz in to the LA hot spot.