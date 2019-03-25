Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Biermann Thinks She Looks So Hot With Dark Hair: He ‘Loves It’

Kim Zolciak debuted a new dark wig on ‘WWHL’ and hubby Kroy Biermann is loving the new look. We’ve got details on why he’s a huge fan of when his wife goes brunette.

Kim Zolciak shocked fans — in a good way — when she turned up on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on March 24 in a long brunette wig. Not only were callers to the show gushing over how much they loved the makover, her husband Kroy Biermann, 33, is hot for it! “Kroy loves it when Kim changes up her look, he’s all for it. It does add a little spice to things. Kim knows mixing things up really turns her man on, so she goes for mini makeovers, wigs, anything that will keep things spicy for her and her man,” a friend of the couple’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kroy’s a huge fan of her with the long dark hair, he thinks she looks so hot. But blonde is still his favorite, she’s not going to dye it. That’s the fun thing about wigs, Kim can be dark one day and blonde the next, why choose,” the insider continues. Kim was completely unrecognizable without her trademark long blonde locks, but fans flipped for it. After the show she posted a Instagram photo of her still in the brunette wig alongside pal Brandonn St. Regis and the 40-year-old asked fans “do you like the dark hair or nah?”

“I LOVE IT. It gives me the chills. I feel like you’re a stranger in a familiar body. I think it’s special occasion hair,” one fan told her. “Darker makes you look younger!!! It’s so pretty on you ” another wrote in the comments while one woman told Kim, “LOVING the brunette 🔥🔥😍.” Another female fan agreed, commenting “Makes you look so exotic and younger! You already look beautiful and young but dark hair brings out your eyes.”

As quickly as Kim went brunette, it was gone by the next day so maybe the fan who called it “special occasion hair” was onto something. On March 25, Kim was still in NYC after the WWHL taping and showed off pics of herself in the hallway of the Baccarat Hotel and she had already had gone back to her usual long blonde waves. “Blondes have more fun 😉 at least in this hallway,” she captioned a selfie.