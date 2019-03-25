Kim Zolciak took to Instagram on Mar. 25 to show off a pic of herself wearing a flattering wardrobe and flaunting hair that’s a lot lighter than her recent dark locks.

Kim Zolciak, 40, was looking amazing with blonde hair in a new pic she posted to Instagram on Mar. 25. The reality star is known for wearing wavy long-haired wigs and she most recently chose a dark brunette color, so her new pic proves she’s still into swapping off colors whenever she can. In the snapshot, Kim can be seen standing and posing with long light locks as she wears a white t-shirt under a long pink jacket and figure hugging jeans with matching pink patterned thigh-high boots. “Blondes have more fun 😉 at least in this hallway 😉❤️,” Kim captioned the photo.

Kim has sported blondish hair more so than dark hair, so when she debuted the dark hair on Watch What Happens Live on Mar. 24, she had us wondering if it was a long term change. Luckily, for those who love her blonde hair, Kim’s latest pic seems to prove she’s still willing to rock the lighter tones, which at this point, have basically become her trademark.

In addition to her eye-catching hair, Kim has been noticed for her lip fillers. The Don’t Be Tardy… star has been open about enhancing her pout in the past, and although she’s received some criticism for the results, she hasn’t let it stop her for doing what she wants. She has even responded to critics online and told them she “loves” the way her lips look after the injections so it doesn’t look like she’s taking advice from anyone but herself anytime soon!

We love seeing Kim’s various looks. Whether it’s her hair, wardrobe or makeup, she always knows how to bring on the attention in the best ways!