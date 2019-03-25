Justin Bieber Admits He Has ‘Deep Rooted Issues’ & Is Focusing On Marriage Before Releasing New Album

Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Mar. 25 to open up to his fans about why he’s not focusing on their requests to make a new album right now, and revealed his plans for the future.

Justin Bieber, 25, isn’t afraid to open up about his personal troubles and he reminded us of that when he took to Instagram to share another photo of himself and message about why he’s not planning on making another album anytime soon. “So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that,” Justin’s message read. “you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriAge and be the father I want to be.”

“Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health,” the singer continued. “I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where is reside period weather I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that..”

Justin’s latest message is just one of many times he’s opened up about his struggles. On Mar. 9, he took to Instagram to share a personal post about his tough feelings. Been struggling a lot,” he wrote. “Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me.”

Justin hasn’t released a new studio album since 2015’s Purpose so it’s understandable that fans are missing his music, but it’s good to know he’s putting his health and family first. Justin and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, 22, who were married last year, have been seen spending a lot of time together and the blonde beauty has been very supportive of her hubby. A source EXCLUSIVELY told us that she’s been making him smile and the struggles are helping to strengthen their bond.

“Hailey has been a total life saver for Justin, she really helps keep a smile on his face. Even between the tears, she makes him laugh and smile, and she’s so good for him,” the source said. “As bumpy as the road can be at times, at the end of the day going through this tough time is strengthening their bond. Hailey has been so devoted and so strong, this isn’t the kind of love you find everyday and Justin knows it. He is very grateful for her.”

We’re wishing Justin the best as he works on himself.