Jordyn Woods Forgets Tristan Thompson Scandal In Slinky Mini In London

Jordyn Woods is still dripping in gold — and expensive price tags — after her friendship to billionaire Kylie Jenner was damaged over one kiss. It’s a new era for the model, who dropped her new eyelash collection on March 25.

Jordyn Woods, 21, layered designer upon designer for her night out in London’s Notting Hill district with mother Elizabeth Woods on Monday night, March 25. The model updated the slinky dress look that Paris Hilton made iconic by switching out silver for bronze gold in a House of BC dress, wearing a trench coat from Sami Miro Vintage to stay warm. She accessorized with Tom Ford stilettos, bubbly hoop earrings and Louis Vuitton’s boite chapeau souple purse for her dinner at Sushi Samba. The bag’s price tag, which rings in at $2,340, just goes to show that Jordyn’s still standing fine on her own without former best friend Kylie Jenner, 21, at her side — that, and the purpose of Jordyn’s trip across the pond.

Jordyn’s actually in London to promote her new collection of false eyelashes with Eylure, a cruelty-free brand based in the United Kingdom. The Eylure x Jordyn Woods collection — which consists of three varieties of eyelashes — started selling in stores on the same day of Jordyn’s London outing, March 25. The model teased her trip to London just four days ago, as she wrote on Instagram, “I am so excited to come to London next week to celebrate my @eylureofficial lash collection launching exclusively in @superdrug ❤️.” The business venture is a big deal for Jordyn, who recently moved off Kylie’s Calabases estate and was replaced on Khloe Kardashian’s Good American website. Jordyn’s life has done a 180 after she appeared on Red Table Talk to reveal that Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, 28, kissed her on the lips as she headed out from his house party in Los Angeles on Feb. 17.

“Jordyn feels relieved to have not lost her makeup endorsement deal with Eylure Official Lash Collection over the entire Khloe and Tristan [Thompson] scandal. It was her biggest concern during all of this as it’s a huge source of income for her,” a source close to the beauty EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The deal is worth a lot of money and especially since Kylie was fronting a lot of Jordyn’s lifestyle, of course she was scared of what would happen if she lost it. Jordyn feels she has worked really hard and is really proud of this project, [she’s] so thankful to have her own collection and make her own name separate from Kylie. She’s feeling really thankful for everything.”

Jordyn is slowly making her way back into the public’s eye following her scandal with Tristan. She was seen glowing and serving looks once again during a night out to the celebrity-favorite restaurant in West Hollywood, Craig’s, on March 22. Wearing the same brand as her coat above, Jordyn proved she’s fabulous and much more than okay in a matching velvet and black denim blazer and skirt co-ord from Sam Miro Vintage. If this scandal had one blessing in disguise, it would be how Jordyn made everyone pay even more attention to her serious eye for styling outfits!