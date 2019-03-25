Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green Cozy Up & Show Off Beach Bods In Romantic Vacay Pics After Split Rumors

After weeks of speculation that they’d parted ways, Jeremy Meeks and his billionaire heiress fiancée Chloe Green have been snapped looking pretty cozy on vacay.

Jeremy Meeks, 35, and Chloe Green, 28, are definitely still a couple and there are pictures to prove it. The hot felon and his billionaire heiress fiancée have been vacationing in Thailand and sharing pics of their romantic getaway on their respective Instagram pages. On March 24 Jeremy shared footage on his Instagram Stories feed of him snuggling up to Chloe, including a selfie that was taken days earlier on March 19. The couple also showed off their impressive abs as they enjoyed themselves on the beach and what appears to be a lake.

The loved up pics follow weeks of speculation that they had called it quits after Chloe shared a series of Instagram photos of herself alone in February without the huge diamond ring that she has been flaunting on her left hand since summer 2018. Rumors started to swirl that the parents of 10-month-old son Jayden were a couple no more. Jeremy and Chloe reportedly had a tearful bust up on Feb. 19 in Dubai, a family source told the MailOnline. But on Feb. 27 Jeremy denied they had split. “Of course we’re still together,” he told a paparazzo who spotted him on a Beverly Hills shopping trip.

On March 1 Jeremy reinforced his claim that they were very much still together by posting a gushing birthday message to Chloe on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to the love of my LIFE…@chloegreen5,” he wrote. “You are the most amazing person I’ve ever met and I’m so blessed to have you in my life and there’s NO ONE else I’d rather spend the rest of my life with. You’re an amazing mom and I’ll love you FOREVER….. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

These latest pics from their Thai vacay proves that they’re definitely still together and in love, despite what that family source says!