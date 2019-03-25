Jennifer Lopez ‘Excited’ To Bring Her Kids On Summer Tour & ‘See Different Cities’ Together

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 50th birthday this summer with the ‘It’s My Party’ tour and she’s even more excited to show her twins, Max and Emme, all the sights!

Jennifer Lopez thrilled her fans when she announced her upcoming It’s My Party concert tour during a guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Feb. 23 and a source now tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme, will be joining her on the road! “Because it’s the summer, Jennifer’s kids will be able to be with her more, so the fact that it’s also her birthday made everything sync,” the insider revealed. The newly engaged star will also be joined by fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 43. “Alex works during the season and will join her as much as he can with her kids too. They love being together with all the kids. It’s when they’re happiest.”

The Golden Globe nominee’s twins, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, will join her during stops across the country. “Jennifer loves taking the kids on the road with her and letting them see different cities,” the pal continued. “Of course, her mom will be joining her, too. She’s truly treating this as a big celebration for her birthday. She’s really looking forward to it all.” It’s been six years since JLo last hit the road during her Dance Again World Tour in 2012 and she’s hitting the gym harder than ever to prepare for the shows ahead. “She’s already in such great shape, but she’s working out even more and is so focused on everything. It’s been awhile since she’s done a tour like this and she’s working really hard to make it perfect,” the insider added.

JLo has had a full plate as a judge and mentor on NBC’s World of Dance. She also concluded her “All I Have” Las Vegas residency last September so this tour comes at the perfect time. “She’s very hands on and involved in everything and she wants it to be absolutely perfect. She’s actually excited about turning 50 and feels what better way to celebrate than to be with her fans doing what she loves to do.” The Second Act star took to Instagram on Mar. 22 and shared the exciting news with a stunning snapshot of herself which she captioned, “It’s my party!!!! Let’s sing and dance the night away 💃🏻 !! I can’t wait to celebrate my birthday with all of you on tour this summer.” JLo will ring in her 50th birthday on the road doing what she does best as she kicks off her tour on June 7 in Inglewood, CA and wraps just one day after turning the big 5-0 in Miami, FL on July 24.