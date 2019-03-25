Gwyneth Paltrow Is All Smiles With Look-Alike Daughter Apple, 14, In Sweet New Ski Trip Selfie

Does Gwyneth Paltrow have a twin? We were utterly convinced after seeing this pic of her on a ski trip, but it turns out it’s her daughter, Apple Martin! It’s getting harder and harder to tell Gwyneth and her 14-year-old apart.

Are we seeing double? We can hardly tell this mom-daughter duo apart! Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, commemorated her fun ski trip with 14-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, on Instagram, and they looked like they were having a blast. You can tell that Apple’s the spitting image of her famous mom — even if her face is mostly covered by a ski mask. It’s all in the nose and the lips! Gwyneth captioned the cute pic with the apple emoji and a heart. What a mom move.

It’s rare that Gwyneth posts pics of her kids, Apple and her 12-year-old brother, Moses Martin. But she’s starting to do so more frequently as they get older. So is her ex-husband (and their father), Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The last time we saw Apple was in a pic that Gwyneth posted in January 2019. In the pic, Gwyneth looks ecstatic as her daughter gives her a kiss on the cheek. From the side, Apple looks even more like the Avengers: Infinity War star. It’s uncanny.

If you think Apple and Gwyneth look alike, wait until you see Chris and Moses together! This family has some strong genes. Chris was spotted running errands with the kids in January 2019, and while Moses has some flowing blonde locks like his mom and sister, his face is all dad. When you see them next to each other, Apple actually looks a lot like Chris, too.

Hopefully, we’ll see more and more of Apple and Moses now that their parents are comfortable sharing pics of the kids.