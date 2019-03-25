Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Cuddle Together During Spring Break With Her Kids In Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani and her brood are spending spring break in Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma homebase, where they’re checking off all the must-do activities of the countryside: fishing, hiking and more.

Gwen Stefani, 49, and Blake Shelton, 42, headed in the opposite direction of typical spring break destinations like Cabo and Miami Beach. Instead, they got in touch with Blake’s roots and flew from Los Angeles to Oklahoma, where the country singer was born in 1976 and now owns two homes. It wasn’t just a romantic getaway, as Gwen’s Instagram Story showed that they were joined by Blake’s family members, Gwen’s goddaughter Stella Stefani and at least one of the pop star’s sons, Apollo, 5. On March 25, the “Hollaback Girl” singer shared Monday’s agenda, which consisted of admiring the “I Lived It” singer in his “captain” hat, fishing with Blake and Apollo, barbecuing by the lake, trekking through the woods and wearing lots of camouflage. See a slideshow of these photos below, which includes a picture of Gwen and Blake getting close!

In one of the videos, Gwen revealed that she and Blake started a gardening project in a previous trip to Blake’s country property. “Okay, here’s the deal. About two months ago I planted some daffodils here with uh, my friend Blake,” Gwen teased on her Instagram Story, before revealing beautiful yellow flowers in the garden. In another video, the couple had an exciting announcement (and no, not an engagement). “Hi good morning. We’re really excited because — ” Gwen began, before her boyfriend jumped in: “Captain Shelton here. Got a new song coming out called ‘God’s Country.'” Given the new single’s name, Blake couldn’t have chosen a better place to celebrate his upcoming song that drops on March 29.

It appears that the photos below were snapped at Blake’s two properties in Oklahoma. One is a ranch in the small town of Tishomingo, and the other a tropical-themed estate in Lake Texoma. Gwen and her sons Apollo, Zuma, 10 and Kingston, 12, spent both their 2017 and 2018 spring breaks at the properties, so it looks like the tradition is still going strong!

Gwen finally gets to kick back after finishing the first round of shows for her Gwen Stefani — Just A Girl Las Vegas residency, which won’t resume until July of 2019. And if you didn’t see Blake in the audience during any of these concerts, don’t fret. “Gwen Stefani gets too nervous when performing for Blake Shelton, so every time she performs, he stays backstage,” a source close to the former lead singer of No Doubt EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s funny because Gwen is so outgoing, too! You never see him in the crowd. Blake is really the only one that makes Gwen get like that and Blake thinks it’s so cute and sweet so he’s happy to just watch her backstage when she has shows. He also knows if he’s in the crowd, it makes it more about him then her, and he doesn’t want her to feel that way.”