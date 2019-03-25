Fashion
Elizabeth Hurley, 53, Recreates Iconic Versace Pin Dress Look From 25 Years Ago & Proves She’s Totally Ageless

Elizabeth Hurley Versace Dress
Damon Baker/Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Elizabeth Hurley 'Carat+' exhibition opening, Antwerp World Diamond Centre, Belgium - 06 May 2018
Over two decades later and Elizabeth Hurley has still got it! The British star recreated the iconic Versace dress she wore 25 years ago for the latest ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ issue and proved she hasn’t aged a day!

Elizabeth Hurley, 53, stars in the April issue of Harper’s Bazaar where she is pictured in a replica version of the gorgeous Versace gown she wore over 25 years ago to the 1994 London premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral. The actress arrived to the premiere with her then-boyfriend, and star of the movie, Hugh Grant, 58. Elizabeth made headlines for the now-iconic dress she wore that night, considering it was one of the sexiest red carpet gowns ever worn back then. The skin-tight black frock featured an insanely plunging neckline, which showed ample cleavage, and a thigh-high slit showing off her amazing long legs. The bodice of the dress was completely cutout, showing off a ton of skin and was only held together by huge gold safety pins. She accessorized her look that evening with gold hoop earrings, a chunky gold Versace bracelet, and platform black sling-back heels.

Now, a quarter of a century later, Elizabeth stuns in a new, more modern version of the dress. Elizabeth poses for the magazine in a Versace pre-fall 2019 dress which is very similar to the one she wore 25 years ago. However, the new dress features one long sleeve and a much less revealing neckline, although it still allows her to flaunt major cleavage. The entire side of the dress features a cutout slash which is also held together by mixed matched gold safety pins and one shoulder of the dress features a much similar double strap. The slit on the side of this new gown was just as revealing and Elizabeth’s legs look just as good now as they did back then. The actress topped the look off with a similar chunky gold Versace bracelet, medallion earrings and black ankle-strap, open-toed Versace sandals.

Speaking about the iconic night when she first wore the dress years ago, Elizabeth said, “I was so unprepared for what happened that night. I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion. I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag. I took it home and did my own hair and makeup, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn’t even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat. It was all very unglamorous compared to how things get done these days.”

Elizabeth Hurley Versace Dress
Elizabeth Hurley posing in the April issue of Harper’s Bazaar wearing a Versace 2019 gown. (Damon Baker/Tim Rooke)
Elizabeth Hurley Versace Dress
Elizabeth Hurley wearing the original Versace gown in 1994 and wearing the new, more modern version today. (Damon Baker/Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock)

As for how it feels looking back on that night now, Elizabeth said it’s “Like a time revisited with affection. Back then I didn’t think too deeply about anything. I followed my jobs with a Samsonite suitcase, shoot to shoot, movie to movie.” Everyone wants to know how she manages to still look so good all this time later, and she admits, “I don’t exercise, but I am very active. But just because it still fits doesn’t mean I would wear it today—it wouldn’t be appropriate!” The magazine hits newsstands on March 26.