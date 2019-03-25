Dr. Dre’s Daughter Said Dad ‘Pushed’ Her To Attend USC Before He Dissed College Scandal

After Dr. Dre posted and then deleted a photo, where he gushed over his daughter, Truly Young, being accepted into USC — and dissed those involved in the admissions scandal — a resurfaced Instagram post of hers is back to haunt her.

It seems as though we’re learning more alleged secrets about celebrities as each day passes since news of the college admissions scandal broke earlier this month. Now, Dr. Dre, 54, has entered the headline pool. After he posted and then deleted a photo of himself and daughter, Truly Young, who was holding her acceptance packet to the University of California on March 25 — the post also included an apparent dig at Lori Loughlin and more celeb parents who were involved in bribery and cheating scams to get their kids into USC and more top schools — an old post of Young’s has resurfaced, and it’s causing controversy online.

“Dad pushing me to go to USC,” Young captioned an Instagram photo of her and dad, Dr. Dre in a car from May 2018. While it seems as though Young was clearly joking, the reemerged photo — where she appears to look “bored,” along with its caption — has angered critics on social media in light of the college admissions scandal, and her father’s now deleted post. Some critics have criticized Young for being “ungrateful” that she was accepted into such a prestigious university.

Could Young’s past IG post be the reason Dr. Dre deleted his recent post, where he bragged about her getting into USC? Over the weekend he posted a photo of Young holding her acceptance packet, with the caption, “My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!” It’s unclear why Dr. Dre deleted his post. And, as for Young’s past comment about her dad “pushing” her to attend USC, it could have been a harmless joke about her dad encouraging her to get a good education.

It’s also important to note that Dr. Dre could have been bragging about his daughter’s USC acceptance since the university is close to his heart. In 2013, he donated $70 million to USC. The funds created the Jimmy Lovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and Business of Innovation, which was established to promote entrepreneurship, computer science and engineering, audio and visual design, and the arts.

“Operation Varsity Blues” is the name of the now infamous plot, which is being called the largest college admissions scam in history, where 50 people, including actresses Lori Loughlin, 54, and Felicity Huffman, 56, were charged in a nationwide college admissions bribery and cheating scam.