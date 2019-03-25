Apple Event 2019: Reese Witherspoon & More Stars Attend Reveal Of Streaming Service & More

Ready to pay for another streaming service? A slew of celebrities announced the arrival of Apple TV+ at the 2019 Apple Event, and the content lineup is unparalleled. Let Reese Witherspoon and more stars convince you!

Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime just got another major competitor. Apple introduced its new streaming service, Apple TV+ at their March 25 event, with the help of some celebrities who have created, and star in, their new original shows. Apple TV+ (not to be confused with Apple TV, the device it streams on), will be home to an array of shows that range from comedies, to dramas, to documentaries, and everything in between. Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell were the first to introduce their program, The Morning Show, a comedy about life behind the scenes on a news program. Aside from noting that Steve’s playing a “bold and dynamic” anchor and that Jen and Reese are playing “aspirational female characters,” no other information about the show was revealed.

Such a bummer! The same went for the other programs they announced — no footage, just celebrities describing their projects. Comedian Kumail Nanjiani introduced his show, Little America, which is based on the story of a 10-year-old boy whose parents, who run a motel in Iowa, get deported to India. He secretly runs the motel himself and enters a spelling bee for the chance to meet then-First Lady Laura Bush, in the hopes that she can help bring them back. Definitely on our watch list.

Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard introduced See, their sci-fi show set in the distant future, where all humans are now blind. Oprah was there, as well, and revealed that she’s producing two documentaries for the company. One, called Toxic Labor, will explore sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace. Another untitled docu-series will be about depression, anxiety, PTSD, and other mental illness issues.

For more pics of celebrities attending the 2019 Apple Event, scroll through our gallery above! It was one star-studded morning to remember.