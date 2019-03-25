Bethenny Frankel Admits To Throwing Water On Sleeping Ex Jason Hoppy & Calling Him White Trash

Bethenny Frankel’s ongoing child custody battle with ex Jason Hoppy has forced the ‘RHONY’ star confess to calling him and his family ‘white trash’ as their case gets more ugly.

Bethenny Frankel had to make some pretty shocking confessions in court on March 25 in her ongoing child custody case with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, 48. She took the stand in day four of their latest hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court and Hoppy’s attorney managed to get the Real Housewives of New York star to admit to calling her former partner “white trash.” His lawyer Robert Wallack asked her “You called him white trash, correct?” to which Frankel replied “I think I called his family that,” before getting out maneuvered by the attorney, Page Six reports.

The lawyer pulled out a transcript from a 2014 hearing in the ongoing case and had her read from it. At the time she testified that she called him “white trash” after he found someone to help pay for his share of their divorce battle. “You called him white trash?” Wallack repeated before Frankel finally relented and admitted “Yes.”

Wallack then brought up another unfortunate incident from the same 2014 hearing. Back then the 48-year-old admitted that she splashed a sleeping Hoppy with water because she “cracked.” The couple — who started dating in 2008 and married in 2010 — were still living under the same roof after they split in 2012 and Frankel filed for divorce in January of 2013. She tried to downplay that in court today when the topic was brought up again, testifying “Well, I threw water at him, but I don’t know if he was sleeping.”

While the couple shares joint custody of their eight-year-old daughter Bryn, the Bravo star wants primary custody of the girl as well as sole decision-making power. “I have tried everything to collaborate and work in the best interest of my daughter. What is best for Bryn is to have a rational person who is making good decisions,” she testified earlier in the day according to Page Six. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2016 but are yet to fully resolve their custody issues. “Decision making has been impossible and tedious and not cooperative or reasonable process,” Frankel added about her ex. “Jason makes decisions based on what will hurt me or how he will feel he has won.”