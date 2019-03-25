Ariel Winter flaunted her abs in a tiny pink crop top, which she paired with flattering tight skinny jeans when she stepped out for dinner with her guy friend on Saturday, March 23.

Ariel Winter, 21, headed out to dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 23, and she opted for a casual but chic outfit for the night out. The Modern Family star rocked a pair of high-waisted, dark blue skinny jeans, which she paired with an off-the-shoulder baby pink crop top. Not only was the crop top super revealing, showing off her belly button, the top of the shirt was completely strapless and sleeveless, forcing Ariel to go completely braless underneath. Ariel accessorized the entire outfit with a pair of pointy-toed marble patterned pumps and a black leather purse. The whole outfit was super flattering, showcasing Ariel’s long lean legs and taut tummy.

Ariel went out to dinner with her good friend and Henry Danger actor, Joe Kaprielian, at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Joe also chose to dress down for dinner when he opted for a pair of skinny jeans, a bright red sweatshirt and a pair of Yeezy sneakers. It wasn’t just this dinner that Ariel chose to rock a pink shirt. The actress has been rocking the hue quite a bit lately. Just the other day, on March 21, she was spotted leaving a studio in LA wearing short black workout shorts with a pink zip-up hoodie and a pair of black workout sneakers. For this outing, Ariel also chose to not do her hair and threw it up in a messy bun again. Ariel recently lost some weight after her doctor switched up her anti-depressant medication, and she’s been showing off her amazing figure quite a bit ever since. From daisy dukes to super crop tops, she’s been flaunting her petite frame everywhere lately.

Even when she’s out with her longtime boyfriend, Levi Meaden, 31, Ariel loves to show off a lot of skin, whether she’s dressed up OR down. For her last date night look with Levi, Ariel opted to wear a super short pair of daisy dukes that showed off her super toned, bare legs. She paired the shorts with a black crewneck sweatshirt and a pair of chunky black leather, platform ankle booties.

It is so refreshing seeing Ariel in cute, comfy every day clothes that we would wear – especially skinny jeans and a cotton tee to dinner. There’s nothing more relatable than seeing stars dress just like us, right!?