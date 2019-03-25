Alanis Morissette Pregnant With 3rd Child At 44 — See Her Beautiful Baby Bump

Alanis Morissette is pregnant with baby No. 3! The singer revealed the “NEWness” in a photo on Instagram, March 25, that showed off her growing baby bump while in the studio!

New music… and a new baby! Alanis Morissette, 44, revealed she’s expecting her third child in an Instagram post on March 25. The singer shared a black and white photo of her growing baby bump, dressed in a tight black turtleneck while in the studio. “So much NEWness…,” Morissette captioned the photo, along with four heart emojis. In the big reveal, the Grammy winner is pictured singing into a studio mic with headphones on, in what appears to be her living room.

Morissette’s fellow singers have already left loving messages in the comments section of her pregnancy. “Awww congrats!!!!”, LeAnn Rimes wrote. Other musicians and actresses including Kathryn Gallagher, Laura Regan, India Arie and more sent Morrisette well wishes.

This will be the third child for Morissette and her rapper husband, Mario “Souleye” Treadway, 38, who commented red heart emojis under her announcement. The two wed in a private LA ceremony in 2010. That same year, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, Ever Imre, now 8, on Christmas Day. Morissette later gave birth their second child in 2016, a baby girl, Onyx Solace, 2.

Morissette has been quite candid about motherhood. In 2017, the singer revealed that she suffered postpartum depression after the births of both her children.

The singer had her first experience with PPD after she gave birth to her son, she told People in September of 2017. Morissette admitted that she had felt the symptoms — including, intense physical pain, insomnia, lethargy and “horrifyingly scary” visions of her family being harmed — almost immediately. But, it wasn’t until 16 months later that she would be officially diagnosed with PPD.

“There are days I’m debilitated to the point where I can barely move,” she explained to the magazine while she was still suffering with the illness 14 months after the birth of her daughter. “As a kid, I imagined having children and being with an amazing partner. This is a whole other wrench I didn’t anticipate.”