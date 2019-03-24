‘L&HH’s Tommie Lee Reveals Dropping ‘Truth’ Music Video While Incarcerated Is ‘Bittersweet’

‘L&HH’ star Tommie Lee released her music video for ‘Truth’ on Mar. 22, the day after she was incarcerated for reportedly showing up to court drunk, and in an EXCLUSIVE audio clip, she told HL how she’s feeling.

Tommie Lee, 34, may currently be incarcerated, but she’s not letting it stop her from creative endeavors. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star officially released her new music video for “Truth” featuring Anthony Hamilton, on Mar. 22, just one day after she was arrested for allegedly showing up to court for a hearing drunk the week before. In an audio recording Tommie provided EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, she talked about how it feels to release the new video to her fans while being in the midst of a troubling time.

“Today’s been a bittersweet day, I’ve been teary-eyed all day,” Tommie said, about the day of the “Truth” video release. “I worked so hard on this video, me and everybody that was involved worked so hard on this video and it took us a while, going back and forth with the proper cut and the perfect image that I wanted to set. I can’t even see it right now, I’m just hearing the feedback on the telephone because of course I’m still incarcerated and it’s like bittersweet, like, I’m flabbergasted and flattered with all of the love that I’ve been getting and receiving but I just wish that I could be out there to experience it.”

Tommie went on to further express her feelings about the situation and her hopes of being released so she can answer any questions her fans may have. “I’m happy and sad, I’m happy to have got that out, and I just can’t wait to address the situation properly,” she continued. “To answer all of your questions, I’m blessed and I’m thankful. I wish I could be out there with y’all. I love all my fans and I appreciate you wholeheartedly, I love you all dearly. Thank you so much.”

Tommie’s song, “Truth” has lyrics that reflect her real-life struggles, including sexual assault, giving birth to a child in jail, homelessness and more. The video mixes clips of vintage footage from her life and clips specifically made for the video that show her rapping. It was directed by illHD and really captures Tommie’s views on the many issues she’s been through.

Those issues have included multiple arrests. Tommie’s latest arrest happened when she showed up to court in Cobb County, GA for a hearing related to a child abuse case she’s currently going through. The case started in Oct., after she was accused of child abuse due to an alleged incident in which she allegedly grabbed her young daughter by the hair and shoved her head in a metal locker at her school. After the hearing, she was ordered to undergo drug and alcohol testing and was arrested when her blood alcohol concentration levels came back more than the legal limit, according to TMZ.

The reality star publicly admitted she’s been getting treatment for her unhealthy habits. “I’ve been working really hard through my problems considering the challenges that’s been set before me since I’ve been home,” she told TMZ. “I’ve done all that I can do on my own to shake my habits but I do realize that I need help and I am currently seeking treatment.”