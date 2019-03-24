T.I. Fires Back At ‘Miserable’ Trolls For Body Shaming Tiny: ‘Get A Life’

T.I. called out trolls on his Instagram for their rude comments about his wife Tiny. ‘What do y’all really hope to achieve,’ he asked them.

Rapper T.I., 38, slammed Instagram trolls on March 24 who body-shamed his wife of almost nine years, Tiny, 43, showing them that it is not okay to talk about his partner that way. He posted a picture with her on his account and wrote an accompanying lengthy caption sticking up for her.

“Ok, maybe this is a teachable moment,” he started his lengthy message. “What do y’all really hope to achieve by coming on my page speaking ill of my wife under a picture of my family?”

“WTF make y’all think I’m just gon let y’all Try ME & MINES,” T.I. continued. “I’m showing restraint because y’all are young black women and IM TRYING MY BEST to respect you and uplift you like you ALL DESERVE. But YALL GOT ME F***** UP SHAWTY… ”

The rapper finished his comment, “Be out here shaped like a whole 2liter Peach Faygo [sic] and got the nerve to make critical, disrespectful comments about MINES,” he said. “I obviously love [her body] and have loved it for over 18yrs now… IF YOU HAD A MAN WHO LOVED YOU AS MUCH AS I LOVE HER I doubt you’d be miserable enough to leave such hateful comments. Let’s not have this discussion again… Now Get a Life witcha goofy asses✌🏽- #KingsThoughts”

T.I.’s post defending Tiny came an hour after he shared an image of the family on the 2019 Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards carpet. Bravo to T.I. for telling the trolls that their comments are simply unacceptable, especially on his page. While we don’t agree with him putting the commenters’ bodies down to get his point across, they still had no right to be so rude to Tiny in the first place. We hope his comment section is a nicer place to his family in the future!