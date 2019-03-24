A Second Parkland Survivor Dies By Suicide & David Hogg & More Call For Action

David Hogg and other activists on the internet are demanding action from schools after a second Parkland survivor died by suicide in one week.

Around a week after Parkland survivor Sydney Aiello died by suicide, another Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who survived the school shooting on Feb. 14, 2018 has also tragically died “by an apparent suicide” on March 23, the Miami Herald reported. The student – whose name has not been released at this time – was a juvenile, Coral Springs police spokesman Tyler Reik told the newspaper, and sources revealed that it was a male sophomore who died.

After the second student death in a week, other student survivors and activists have demanded action from schools to provide better resources for students in the aftermath of such a tragedy. MSD survivor and activist David Hogg called for action on Twitter. “We’re currently in a time where students are reporting record high levels of stress, anxiety, and depression,” he said.

“Our schools need serious mental health funding and proper guidance counselors that aren’t just paid schedulers but are ACTUAL guidance counselors,” he continued, asking for better resources. David was one of the Parkland high school survivors to take action after the shooting, and co-founded the movement March for our Lives, which has campaigned heavily for stricter gun safety laws. Both students who commit suicide this past week died from gunshot wounds.

Ryan Petty, father of Alaina Petty, a 14-year-old freshman who was one of 17 people murdered in the mass school shooting, told the outlet that the student who passed away on Saturday died from a gunshot wound to the head. As previously reported, Aiello also died from a gunshot wound to the head. Nearly two-thirds of all gun deaths in the U.S. are suicides, according to Everytown For Gun Safety. The U.S. firearm suicide rate has also been on the rise, increasing by 19 percent in the past ten years. It’s especially a concern for children and teens, with the rate of firearm suicide up by 61 percent in the past decade.

ONE DAY after we attended Sydney’s burial, a 2nd Stoneman Douglas survivor has taken his life. School Board, it’s time to provide the help and services you’ve neglected to provide FOR A YEAR! It makes me angry how incredibly preventable this was. https://t.co/uy3DfNlVkB — Kenneth Preston (@kennethrpreston) March 24, 2019

Our hearts are with the MSD survivors, friends and families of the victims, and the greater Parkland community. We hope more is done for students to avoid these tragic deaths in the future.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.