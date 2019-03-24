Breaking News
Porsha Williams Reveals Newborn Daughter’s Name & It’s So Cute — Read Her Big Announcement

In addition to the big baby name reveal, Porsha Williams thanked all of her Instagram followers ‘for the love & support.’

While we knew Porsha Williams‘ baby was named PJ, we now know what those initials stand for! Taking to Instagram, the new mom not only shared a sultry maternity photo shoot picture with Dennis McKinley, she wrote in the caption, “Pilar Jhena’ McKinley’s Parents ❤️ #MeetTheMckinleys.” So, world, meet Pilar Jhena. Porsha went on to thank all of Instagram for all the well wishes, writing, “👶🏾MUVA P! Mood: Thankful & Blessed! Thank you all to all Insta TiTi & uncles for the love and support❤️ *Adjusting to motherhood will text back loved ones soon!💋😅 #PilarJhena #BabyPJ 3/22/19.”

We reported earlier that ahead of Pilar’s birth, Porsha was anxious over the forthcoming delivery. “Porsha was feeling nervous and excited for her baby’s arrival. She felt this was a long time coming. She was nervous for the labor part, but she was so excited to meet that baby,” a source close to the RHOA star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Pregnancy changed Porsha so much. Friends felt she was a lot less dramatic and so much calmer. Porsha is so excited she officially became a mom. She is so in love with Dennis and happy. It’s amazing how much she’s grown up.”