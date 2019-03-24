Padma Lakshmi, 48, Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Tiny Blue Bikini While On Vacation With Her Daughter

Padma Lakshmi took to Instagram to show off a stunning photo of herself flaunting her incredible fit body in a blue bikini while on vacation with her adorable nine-year-old daughter, Krishna.

Padma Lakshmi, 48, was all smiles when she happily posed for an eye-catching photo with her too-cute-for-words daughter, Krishna, 9, while on vacation on Mar. 23. The gorgeous brunette looked stunning in a tiny blue bikini that showed off her toned abs while little Krishna wore a white and blue one-piece with an added filter of funny star sunglasses. The mother-daughter duo held hands while standing on a beach near the water as they lifted their arms up for the pic. “About to head on a spring break adventure with #littlehands ✈️ #whichwaysthebeach #mommyandme,” Padma captioned the snapshot.

This isn’t the first time Padma shared a sweet post with Krishna, who Padma shares with ex Adam Dell, 49. The proud mother also shared a video clip that showed her and Krishna jumping in a pool together for Krishna’s early birthday celebration on Feb. 18. They celebrated the event by vacationing in the Caribbean and were all smiles once again in the warm climate.

Padma is known for posting fun-loving pics whenever she gets the chance, but she’s not all play. In Sept., the actress wrote a powerful essay for The New York Times about being raped by her 23-year-old boyfriend when she was 16, in the hopes of helping other young people who may have had to suffer the same terrifying circumstance. “He was my boyfriend. ‘Date rape’ wasn’t discussed in the 80’s [sic]. I was horrified and ashamed,” she wrote, about the reason she waited so long to share her story.

Whether she’s posing in a bikini or sharing a personal story about the struggles in her life, Padma always knows how to inspire and it’s great to see.