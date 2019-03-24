Olivia Jade ‘Never Had A Choice’ When It Came To College & Feels Betrayed By Her Parents After Scandal

Olivia Jade has been having ‘tough conversations’ with family & friends since the ‘Varsity Blues’ scandal, a source close to Olivia told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Olivia Jade, 19, has been struggling with feelings of doubt when it comes to her parents Lori Loughlin, 54, and Mossimo Giannulli‘s alleged involvement in the nation-wide college admissions bribery scandal. A source close to Olivia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the “Varsity Blues” scandal has been hard on her and family, especially considering how close they were. “Olivia Jade (who’s 19 years old) has found this entire situation hard and shocking,” our source told us. “She never in a million years imagined her parents would do something like this. They are such a tight family unit, but of course, this is hard on her. She is so close to both her parents, but especially her mother. She counts on her mother for everything, including career advice and life guidance.”

In the aftermath of the scandal, Olivia has lost a few friends, while others have stuck by her. “There have been multiple tough conversations since all of this happened, and Olivia is feeling several different emotions,” our source went on to say. “She’s had friends turn her back on her while others have been there for her. She’s a young girl, and it’s taking a toll on her, especially because of how tight her bond with her parents is. She trusts them for everything so it’s hard to know what to feel.”

When it comes down to it, it was Olivia’s parents who were insistent about her pursuing a college education. “Olivia loves her parents very much, but has feelings of doubt and betrayal. She wanted to focus on her career, but her parents were adamant about a college education, so she felt she never had a real choice to begin with. She was an aspiring influencer, who had made a name for herself and felt she was just starting her career, and now, she can’t help but wonder if this will ever go away and what she’ll do next. It hurts.”

We reported earlier how Lori and Mossimo are facing federal charges for their alleged involvement in a college admissions bribery scandal, after the two parents allegedly paid USC coaches with $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters could be admitted to the school as crew team recruits. While Lori, who was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud, is currently out on a $1 million bond, Isabella Giannulli, 20, and Olivia have both exited USC, although they’re still (technically) enrolled there currently, according to Elle.