Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Confirm Relationship On ‘Total Bellas’ Season Finale & On Instagram

Nikki Bella also teased that she’d discuss her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev even further on a Mar. 27 episode of ‘The Bellas Podcast’!

Well, it’s official now! On the season finale of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella, 35, finally addressed and confirmed her relationship with Dancing With The Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, 36. “I just feel like this free spirit,” she admitted in a talking-head interview, after hinting earlier in the show that she may be seeing someone new. “Truly like a butterfly out of her cage. I don’t know. I have this new level of excitement. I’m just having a lot of fun. And I feel like, the first time ever, I’m focusing on me. It’s crazy. I never in my life would’ve thought that like I would’ve had a lot in common with a Russian.” Then, the show cut to Nikki running up and hugging Artem right next to his Ducati motorcycle they would later ride off in. Nikki added, “I’m ready to really explore new things and people and just really see what certain chemistries are all about.”

In addition to the finale, Nikki also shared a sweet on Instagram of herself kissing Artem on the cheek, writing in the caption, “Well after that season finale 😳 First thing I’ll be talking about this Wednesday… oh and all those paparazzi photos (thanks for all the great shots 🙄 and smashing my food 🙄 lol) Swipe up in my IG story. #thebellaspodcast #bellaspodcast.”

In addition to revealing The Bellas Podcast will officially shed more insight on their relationship, Nikki’s Instagram post references the sweet kiss Nikki and Artem shared while enjoying lunch at Joan’s on Third in Los Angeles on Mar. 9. After the pics of the PDA surfaced, we reported how her John Cena, 41, was happy for his ex and her new man. “He supports her and will always love her for the person she was to him and the time they had together,” a source close to John told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “If Nikki is finding love elsewhere, he is happy for her and has nothing ever bad to say about either of them.”

Earlier in tonight’s episode, and months before her move to Los Angeles that was featured in the show, Nikki talked about how painful it would still be if she saw John with someone else. When asked by her sister Brie how she’d react to the hypothetical scenario of seeing John out with a new romantic interest, Nikki emphatically replied, “No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it’s going to kill me. I still have a long way to go. But honestly I’m ready for a new me… I need to start living as if I don’t care who’s — whether it’s my ex or no one else — watching me and afraid to hurt their feelings.”

Meanwhile, Nikki’s family is happy that she’s found someone new — even they agree they have great chemistry together. “When the breakup first happened, Nikki was so heartbroken,” a source close to Nikki told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Her family worried that she would need a long time to fully move on, but Artem really put his best foot forward in trying to win Nikki’s heart and she’s very smitten. It’s still new for them, but they have great chemistry together.”