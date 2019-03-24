Miley Cyrus Wears Nothing But Thigh-High Boots In Sexy New Photo

Miley Cyrus wasn’t afraid to bare all when she took to Instagram to post a sexy pic of herself posing with her dog and wearing nothing but boots for National Puppy Day on Mar. 23.

Miley Cyrus, 26, is one sexy lady and she knows it! The singer celebrated National Puppy Day on Mar. 23 by posing for the most eye-catching photo ever. In the amazing snapshot, Miley’s completely nude and wearing nothing but a yellow sunhat and green latex thigh-high boots as she sits back on a lounge chair in a desert and poses with her dog. She covered her cleavage with one hand and had one leg lifted to cover the bottom of her body, but her bare behind could still be seen in between the open strips of the chair. “Happy national puppy day you filthy animals 🐾,” Miley cleverly captioned the pic. CHECK OUT MILEY’S PIC HERE!

Miley’s nude pic is one of the many times she’s confidently expressed herself to her fans. Whether she’s revealing personal details about her life, like how her first kiss was with a girl, or she’s showing off a lot of skin in music videos, the former Hannah Montana star has inspired many of her fans to embrace themselves and be proud of who they are.

In addition to her latest pic, Miley took to social media last week on Mar. 20 to reveal she was one of the headliners of the highly anticipated upcoming music festival, Woodstock 50, which is a celebration for the 50th anniversary of the original festival. As only Miley could do, she announced the exciting news by posting a pic of herself sitting on top of a giant rooster statue and captioned it with a raunchy joke. “Woodstock here I come ! When I’m not riding a wrecking ball , you can find me on a giant cock 🐔 🐓🐔🐓🐔🐓🐔🐓🐔🐓,” the caption read.