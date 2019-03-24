Kim Zolciak-Biermann Loves Being Compared To Daughter Brielle — ‘She Thrives On It’

Since fans are always saying they look like twins, Kim Zolciak-Biermann has ‘no problem’ asking her daughter Brielle to post photos of the two of them, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 40, is here for all the comparisons made about how much she and her daughter Brielle Biermann, 22, look alike. A source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she never shies away from posing for a picture with Brielle for that very reason. “Kim Zolciak-Biermann loves when Brielle posts photos of them looking alike,” our source told us. “Kim is obsessed with looking younger, and she is so thankful when people tell her how much Brielle looks like her.”

“Kim is so obsessed with looking good and will stop at nothing to look her best always,” our source went on to say. “She knows she looks amazing for her age! Kim has no problem asking Brielle to post photos of them together so that people will compliment her and tell her how much Brielle is her twin. She thrives on it.” And as for Brielle, she absolutely idolizes her mom. “Brielle looks up to her mom so much and truly does hope to be like her one day,” our source added. “Brielle thinks her mom is a knockout and hopes to age as flawlessly as her mom one day.”

Brielle just recently shared a photo of Kim stunning in a crop top on Mar. 22, and gushed about her in the caption of her Instagram post, writing, “1. HOW HOT IS MY MOM!!?!??? 2. DONT BE TARDY 30 min on BRAVO!! Kim’s 40TH bday episode if you were there tune in!!♥️my fav episode.” We reported earlier how Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she would never return to RHOA, no matter what. “Nope. Never. [They] don’t have enough money,” she admitted. “No, it’s just so much negativity. I can’t. It’s a lot of negativity. I prefer to stay in the positive lane of things. I learned my lesson. I don’t know what I was thinking going back.”