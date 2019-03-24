Jennifer Garner got a fresh manicure while ex-husband Ben Affleck got in some bonding time with their three kids!

13 Going on 30 actress Jennifer Garner, 46, made time to pamper herself while her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 46, took their three kids out to lunch on March 23! Jennifer stepped out in a casual ensemble for her Saturday at the salon.

Jen wore a red long-sleeve sweatshirt that said “Love is Love is Love is Love” and she paired the cute look with medium-wash blue denim jeans. The actress wore her brown hair down, and she blocked the sun with her black wayfarers and beige flip-flops. Jen held her iPhone in one hand, and her keys in another. She draped a black purse over her shoulder for her outing.

The same day, Ben was out with children Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, and they had a meal together. The kids and their dad were spotted walking around, grabbing lunch, and going to the movie theater. Ben wore a blue button-down shirt, grey pants, and grey shoes. He wore black shades with his outfit. His oldest, Violet, adorably wore her dad’s grey sweater over her white shirt and blue jeans while they walked around.

Seraphina kept her look sporty with a grey sweatshirt and blue basketball shorts, along with red sneakers. Youngest Samuel rocked a blue and white Dodgers outfit, looking ready for the baseball field! The family sat down for lunch and looked like they enjoyed some shopping as well – a Sephora bag was on their table.

Besides bonding time consisting of lunch and the movies, Ben revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 14 that he actually coaches little league baseball for his son! “I’m a coach on the Little League team. It’s going great,” the actor said to the blonde talk show host. “He’s awesome. It’s a lot of fun, the kids are great kids.” It sure seems like it! We hope the Affleck-Garner family had a great weekend.