Hailie Scott Mathers took to Instagram on Mar. 24 to show off two pics of her looking incredible in a bright yellow off-the-shoulder style bikini while sitting outside.

Hailie Scott Mathers, 23, was looking like she was ready for summer when she took to Instagram on Mar. 24 to share two pics of herself looking gorgeous in a yellow bikini. The daughter of rapper Eminem, 46, showed off her toned abs in the pics while wearing the stylish off-the-shoulder swimsuit and had a red flower in her hair, as she appeared to be sitting on a lounge chair outside of a hotel building. “Aloha,” Hailie captioned the pics. The brunette beauty was most likely in Hawaii or another tropical climate, since the day before, she posted a pic of herself posing with a bag outside of an airport and wrote about how she was headed for a “much needed” vacation.

Hailie’s no stranger to vacation bikini pics. In Jan. she posted an Instagram pic of herself wearing a black bikini while standing inside of a pool during a stay in Australia. In the snapshot, she was flaunting abs that were equally as toned as her most recent pic, proving she’s always in tip top shape.

In addition to bikini pics, Hailie often posts pics of herself sporting all kinds of fashionable outfits, and she documents her travels and even her cute dog. From going snowboarding to posing in an elevator, this lady sure knows how to capture attention in memorable ways. She also uses her Instagram story to share the fitness routines that keep her in such incredible shape.

Hailie’s Instagram posts have made her an amazing influencer on social media. She currently has 1.4 million followers and the number keeps climbing every day! We can’t wait to see more of her posts in the future.