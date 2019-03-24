Emily Ratajkowski went full on cowgirl-mode in her latest Instagram outfit in honor of her Texas trip!

While model Emily Ratajkowski, 27, often has fun dressing down her outfits on social media, this time around, she posted a fun costume while dressing up! The lingerie, swimwear, and soon-to-be beverage entrepreneur shared photos and videos in a Texas-styled outfit while she wore a blonde wig, opposed to her usual brunette hair color.

Emrata had fun in her mirror selfies, singing in the car, and walking around with her friends in a silver glittery bra, blue satin robe with fringed bottoms, and blonde curly wig. She wore a black hat to cover the top of her lighter hairdo, and also rocked knee-high snakeskin boots. One of her Instagram Stories revealed that the model made it to Texas. Emrata wore dark eyeshadow with a glossy, skin tone lip gloss to complete her look. She looked absolutely fabulous!

She posted a close-up image on her main page, with her arms crossed over her chest, and she captioned the photo “Texas.” Her friend, fellow Instagram influencer and 38-year-old Kim Kardashian’s former personal assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, 28, commented “Everything is bigger in Texas,” cheekily poking fun at where the photo was zoomed in on.

We love Emrata’s different look, and enjoy seeing her trying out something new. While the model would probably look good with any hairstyle, she rocked the blonde look especially well! And while Emrata often flaunts her bras and bikini tops, we love the sparkly one she wore in Texas. The blinged-out bra was definitely statement-making, and if anyone can rock a bold outfit piece, it’s Emily! We can’t wait to see what other exciting and sexy outfits the model wears soon.