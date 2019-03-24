Dr. Dre Disses Lori Loughlin & Other Varsity Blues Parents: My Daughter Got Into USC ‘On Her Own’

Dr. Dre boasted about avoiding ‘jail time’ after his daughter Truly Young’s acceptance into USC!

Ooh, burn! Dr. Dre threw some shade at Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and others involved in the “Varsity Blues” scandal in an Instagram post celebrating his daughter Truly Young‘s admission into USC. In addition to Dre’s pic showing the rapper and Truly holding up her certificate of admissions letter, Dre wrote in the caption, “My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!” It’s worth noting that Dr. Dre did donate $70 million to USC in 2013 to create an arts and technology academy. Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, 55, are among roughly 50 individuals who are facing federal charges for their alleged involvement in a nation-wide college admissions bribery scandal. Lori and Mossimo allegedly bribed USC coaches with $500,000 so that their daughters Isabella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, could be admitted to the school as crew team recruits. Lori is currently out on a $1 million bond.

Dre’s post comes just after Candace Cameron Bure, who plays D.J. Tanner-Fuller on Fuller House, seemingly defended Lori at the Kids’ Choice Awards. After the cast won the KCA for Best Funny TV Show, Candace said that when you’re a family, you stand by them, no matter what. At the end of her speech, Jodie Sweetin nodded along and said that the show’s final season will be the best yet.

We reported earlier how in a newly resurfaced interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, Lori made a remark about not wanting to do any that would damage her children’s reputation. In the interview that revolved around family, faith and her career, Lori admitted, “When I had children, I always thought, I don’t want to do anything that one day might rear its ugly head and my children have to pay the price for that.”

She later added, “There’s a message in every episode: How to be a good person, how to be a better person, right from wrong. It’s a good message.”