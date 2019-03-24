Diana Ross Defends Michael Jackson After Barbra Streisand Faces Backlash For Similar Comments

Diana Ross took to Twitter on Mar. 23 to defend Michael Jackson, in the midst of the sexual accusations against him in the documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’, by calling him an ‘incredible force’ who helped many.

Diana Ross, 74, proved she’s standing by her late friend Michael Jackson despite the controversy surrounding his alleged actions of sexual abuse in the HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, when she took to Twitter on Mar. 23 to support the singer with kind words and a quote from one of the biggest hit songs of her career. “This is what’s on my heart this morning. I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and to many others. STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE,” Diana’s tweet read.

Diana’s supportive words for Michael, who passed away at the age of 50 in 2009, don’t come as too much of a surprise considering they had a close friendship that lasted for almost four decades. The songstress was even credited for discovering Michael and his brothers with their former music group, The Jackson 5, so she has witnessed the pop icon grow from a young boy into a man. Michael would often appear on her musical shows and they both starred in the classic film, The Wiz in 1978. He even named her as a backup guardian to his three children, Prince, 22, Paris, 20, and Blanket, 17, in the event that something happened to him and his mother, Katherine Jackson, 88, was unable to take care of them.

Although Diana was clearly one of Michael’s most trusted friends during his lifetime, she wasn’t the only one who defended him during the hysteria behind Leaving Neverland, which premiered in early Mar. Her tweet came shortly after fellow iconic singer Barbra Streisand, 76, gained attention for speaking out about the accusations against Michael, which were brought on by Wade Robson, 36, and James Safechuck, 41, two men who claim Michael sexually assaulted them as young boys. In a New York Times article, Barbra, like Diana, seemed to stick up for Michael to a degree when she admitted that although she believed Wade and James, the alleged sexual molestation “didn’t kill them.” “[Michael’s] sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has,” the “Woman in Love” singer said.“You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard say [the grown-up Robson and Safechuck], they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.” After receiving immense backlash for her words, Barbra issued an apology to anyone she offended and both Wade and James.

Although there’s been mixed reactions from celebrities and fans about the accusations against Michael, his closest friends, like Diana, continue to show him love even when it’s risky in a sensitive case such as this one.