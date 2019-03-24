Colton Underwood Sparks Engagement Rumors With Photo Of Cassie Randolph In ‘Future Mrs.’ Jersey

Bachelor Nation fans picked up on a possible hint that Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are engaged due to his latest Instagram post!

While The Bachelor stars Colton Underwood, 27, and Cassie Randolph, 23, didn’t get engaged on the reality show itself, that doesn’t mean it won’t ever happen! Fans noticed that in Colton’s Instagram post on March 23 at a Vegas Golden Knights game, Cassie wore a jersey that said “Future Mrs” on the back, while Colton’s read “Underwood.”

The jersey could easily just be indicating the couple wants to get engaged at some point, but some fans theorized that a proposal already happened between the two blondes! “Does this mean engagement,” multiple fans asked on the post. Other fans, of course, simply wrote about how “cute” the two were, and how single they felt seeing Colton’s post of him and his partner. Another fan commented, “WE NEED ANSWERS,” simply asking to know if there was more to the post.

In the picture, besides the jerseys indicating a possible proposal, Colton had his arm wrapped around Cassie’s shoulder, and her arm around his waist. They leaned in closely to each other, and looked completely lost in a world of just the two of them.

On the show, Cassie faced backlash for staying until the Fantasy Suites week even though she admitted she wasn’t ready for an engagement at the end of the Bachelor process. But, Colton turned out to be okay with dating her instead of proposing to one of the remaining women – Tayshia Adams, 28, and Hannah Godwin, 24 – so he sent them home, and literally jumped a fence to be with Cassie.

Engaged or not, we’re happy for the new lovebirds who are now enjoying dating publicly after four months of keeping their love a secret, while the show aired for viewers. We wish the best for Colton and Cassie, and if they are engaged, we hope they’ll spill the details soon!