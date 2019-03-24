‘American Idol’ Live Blog: Hollywood Week Begins With Incredible New Performances

Hollywood Week is here on season 17 of ‘American Idol’! Who will make the cut to continue on in the competition? Follow along with our live blog of the March 24 episode here!

The next round of competition has begun on the March 24 episode of American Idol! It’s Hollywood Week, which means all 175 of the judges’ audition picks are in Cali to sing for Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie once again. The contestants are split into lines for the first portion of this competition, with the judges choosing only a certain number of people from each line to move on. Up first is Laci Kaye Booth, who puts a country twist on Aretha Franklin’s “Natural Woman” for her performance and brings the judges to their feet.

Alejandro Aranda is also on Laci’s line, and his rendition of “Sorry” by Justin Bieber also MAJORLY impresses the judges. Once the entire line performs, it’s judgement time. Katy, Lionel and Luke choose Laci and Alejandro as part of the group who will move forward. Up next is Courtney Penry, who is super overwhelmed and emotional, even in tears, ahead of her performance. She sings “I’m A Whole Lotta Woman,” and even though she forgets the words, she leaves the performance with confidence. Unfortunately, it’s not enough to send her through, and Courtney is part of her line who’s sent home.

The next performer is Madison Vandenburg, who the judges compared to Kelly Clarkson after her audition. She decides to actually sing a Kelly song, “Already Gone,” for her Hollywood Week performance, and the judges are absolutely blown away. Margie Mays follows it up by singing Sam Smith’s “Lay Me Down,” and is left feeling doubtful about her performance. Tyler Mitchell and Logan Johnson, who’s celebrating 10 months sober in Hollywood, are also on the line with Margie and Madison, and all four of them are selected to move on.

Eddie Island is on the next line, but unfortunately he’s sick on the day of his performance, but he gets through his rendition of “I Will Follow You Into The Dark” and makes it onto the Group Round. The next line of 10 includes Shawn Robinson, who sings “Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cook, and Colby Swift, who performs “Before The Next Teardrop Falls” by Freddy Fender. Luke notices that Colby’s shoes have holes in them, and gives him the boots off his own feet to wear instead. Both Colby and Shawn, along with Dalton Elliott and Katie Bell, move onto the next round.

Up next is Ashton Gill, who’s on the same line as her friend and returning contestant from season 16, Laine Hardy. Ashton performs Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” while Laine sings “She Talks To Angels.” Laine is selected to move forward, but unfortunately, it’s the end of the line for Ashton.

Jade Flores kicks things off for the next line, and definitely impresses the judges with her performance. She’s followed by Myra Tran, who gives a powerful rendition of “Chandelier” by Sia, and Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, who sings Carole King’s “Beautiful.” Jade, Jeremiah and Myra are all selected to move onto the next round. Walker Burroughs starts off the next line by singing Stevie Wonder’s “Whereabouts,” and after that, Nate Walker performs “I Believe In You And Me” by Whitney Houston, which gets a standing ovation from the judges. Both guys are chosen to move on.

