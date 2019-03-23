Why Joe Giudice Thinks It’s Best For Teresa & Their 4 Girls To Stay In US If He’s Deported

Joe Giudice ‘understands’ that Teresa is frustrated with having to take care of their family ‘all on her own’, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

With Joe Giudice, 46, still in ICE custody, awaiting his anticipated deportation, he gets why Teresa Giudice, 46, and their daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, will stay in America even if he’s unable to. A source close to the Giudices told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that as Joe is struggling to fight deportation, he gets that Teresa is frustrated with the situation, and how it affects their family. “Joe is not only fighting to staying in the states, but he’s also fighting for his family right now,” our source told us. “Joe feels like he’s let his girls down and understands Teresa’s frustration, and he would do anything to go back in time and fix this mess the family is in. Joe realizes how difficult this has been on his girls and the entire family, and now Teresa has to deal with the added stress of taking care of her dad and making money to support four daughters, one who will be in college next year, all on her own. Joe gets Teresa’s frustrations.”

When it comes down to it, Teresa has finally come to grips with the grim reality that in all likelihood, Joe will probably not get to stay in the US. “Teresa is strong and is fully aware of how hard this is,” our source went on to say. “She’s always been one to be in denial about everything, but she’s not anymore. She knows Joe probably will get deported. She keeps Joe informed on what’s going on in the girls’ lives. She would never just uproot her family and Joe gets that.”

While Joe is trying to find an alternative to returning to Italy, he’s fully prepared and willing to do whatever is best for his family, even as he feels powerless. “They both want to do what’s best for their girls and that’s to keep them in the states, which is why Joe is exploring all options should he have to leave the US,” our source added. “He hasn’t given up the fight quite yet.”

Meanwhile, Teresa is stressed over all of this drama with Joe. “Having Joe away and processing everything she went through herself has been a real challenge,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s one of the main reasons you see her working out so much. It’s a huge stress-reliever for her. Teresa has been relying heavily on her family to help her with the girls. She goes out to blow off steam a lot with her girlfriends.”

On top of that, Teresa has already met with divorce lawyers, even before Joe’s initial release from prison on Mar. 14, before his placement into ICE custody. “Teresa has met with divorce lawyers,” a source told us. “However, it’s been a while because she’s waiting to see what happens, but she knows realistically, Joe will get deported, so then it’s figuring out where. Teresa has made it very clear — her daughter’s will remain in New Jersey no matter what.”