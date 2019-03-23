Tyga & Son King Cairo, 6, Rock Matching Braids As They Hit Kids’ Choice Awards

It was a father/son night out for Tyga and King Cairo at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards! Check out their adorable appearance on the orange carpet here.

Tyga attended the Kids’ Choice Awards on March 23, and he had an adorable date for the event — his six-year-old son, King Cairo! The father/son duo walked the orange carpet together, with the rapper holding his son’s hand as they posed for photos together. Although Tyga has been showing off his natural, straight locks lately, he had his braids back in for the KCAs, and King Cairo also had his head full of braids, so the guys were totally twinning. So cute!

The KCAs are a casual awards show, and Tyga wore camouflage pants with a black shirt and oversized jacket. Meanwhile, King Cairo wore jeans and a t-shirt along with a lime green sweatshirt. The six-year-old, who Tyga shares with his ex, Blac Chyna, was super well behaved as the guys made their way down the orange carpet and into the event.

This is not King Cairo’s first time attending the Kids’ Choice Awards, either — Chyna brought him to the show in 2017, as well! It’s the perfect opportunity for stars to bring their little ones to a public event, as the entire show is totally geared toward kids, of course.

This year’s Kids’ Choice Awards are hosted by DJ Khaled, who also brought his son, Asahd, 2, to the show. Migos is hitting the stage to perform, while stars like Ariana Grande, Will Smith, Chris Pratt and many more are slated to attend the event. The show, which honors the biggest kids’ stars in movie, music, television and social media, starts at 8:00 p.m. and airs on Nickelodeon.