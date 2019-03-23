Teresa Giudice Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See Her Posts Amid Joe’s Deportation Drama

Teresa Giudice has been updating her followers despite the drama going down with her husband Joe’s pending deportation.

Teresa Giudice has been going through a lot with her husband Joe Giudice potentially being deported – but the drama hasn’t stopped her from updating fans on her life through social media. Her commitment to keeping her fans in the loop is what earned her the title of our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Teresa started the week off on a high note by sharing a sweet photo of her posing with her father, Giacinto Gorga. The father-daughter duo appeared to match outfits, both opting for dark blazers and pants. The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star made it clear that she’s all about her family by captioning the image, “Always by my side” with a heart emoji. How sweet!

The reality star continued to show love to her father later on in the week when she shared a throwback photo of him captioned, “Italy’s Finest my Dad at 18 years old.” She also tagged her brother, Joe Gorga, in the pic, presumably because he’s the striking image of his father.

Teresa then put some family issues aside to wish her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga a happy birthday. Melissa turned 40 on March 21, and her husband’s sister made it a point to give her a sweet shout-out even though there’s been tension between them lately. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful sister in law @melissagorga Hope you have a wonderful time celebrating love you! #fab&40” Teresa captioned the post.

Teresa then rounded out the week with a cute shot of her with new father Andy Cohen which she captioned, “Baby Daddy.” So cute! This week was clearly all about friends and family for Teresa. We’re happy to know she has a strong support system amid the deportation drama!