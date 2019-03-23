Sarah Hyland Hospitalized Amid Ongoing Health Battles Following 2 Kidney Transplants

Sarah Hyland has always been an open book about her health struggles, & the star revealed to fans on Instagram that she’s been hospitalized once again.

At 28-years old, Sarah Hyland has already undergone multiple kidney transplants, and it looks like her health battles continued on March 21, when she told fans she was back in the hospital. The reason? The Modern Family star faced an extremely high temperature of 104 degrees according to her Instagram stories that day, as well as a case of pink eye. As if that wasn’t enough, Sarah also had acquired a respiratory infection. “When you stressed from having pink eye and a viral respiratory infection so yo #endo decides to kick down the door and say HELLO,” she shared along with a selfie from the hospital bed.

Thankfully, Sarah has since been released from the hospital. The star herself shared the good news with fans in an Instagram video on March 23. “Well I’m out of the hospital and Wells just informed me that it’s national what day?” to which her boyfriend replied: “puppy day!” The actress then panned to both of their dogs laying on the couch at home. It looked like Sarah was getting plenty of R&R with her beau and their pooches at her side!

It hasn’t been an easy road health-wise for Sarah, but she’s always been honest with fans about her struggles. On the last day of 2018, she took the time to reflect on her surgical history, when she shared a photo of the massive scar across her stomach. Her condition, kidney dysplasia, required surgery in Sept. of 2017, leaving her with the scarring from her second kidney transplant. Sarah underwent her first kidney transplant in 2012.

The star got even more candid when she appeared on The Ellen Show in January of 2019. She reflected on the hardest parts of her kidney condition. “At the time I was 26, but after 26, 27 years of just always being sick and being in chronic pain every single day and you don’t know when you’re going to have the next good day, it’s really, really hard,” she said at the time.