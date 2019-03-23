‘RHOBH’: Why Dorit & Teddi Are ‘Thankful’ For PuppyGate Despite Loss Of Lisa Vanderpump Friendship

Season 9 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ has featured plenty of drama, largely on account of a dog – Lucy Lucy Apple Juice. However, HL has learned why Dorit & Teddi don’t exactly regret ‘PuppyGate.’

Sure, Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp lost a friend in Lisa Vanderpump after the PuppyGate incident, but they don’t exactly regret their actions. In fact, they insist it brought them together, says a source close to the RHOBH stars. “Dorit and Teddi are thankful to have gotten so close recently. They both find it funny since a year ago they practically couldn’t stand one another, however PuppyGate has brought them closer together. Both Dorit and Teddi feel it’s unfortunate that they lost a friend in Lisa Vanderpump over Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, however, they appreciate that it’s helped them form such a tight bond.”

Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, the dog in question, caused quite the rift between Lisa and her two ex-friends, on account of the fact that Lisa wasn’t in the know when they handed the dog off to a shelter. Understandably so, seeing as the dog came from Lisa’s Vanderpump Dogs business. However, Dorit and Teddi don’t feel like the full side of their story was heard. “Dorit, Teddi and all of the other ladies have been frustrated that fans have to keep watching to see what they feel is the truth,” our source continued. “The ladies all feel like there’s so much to be seen and fans are jumping to conclusions so soon as they can’t post things until they air, however, they are confident they’ve spoken their truths. Dorit felt it was important to release her point of view on how much her family loved the dog on social media as she did love the dog. Dorit loves animals and giving the dog away was not an easy decision for Dorit.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of all three RHOBH stars for comment.

That being said, Dorit did apologize to Lisa for the PuppyGate incident. “Dorit regrets the way in which the situation was handled, but she apologized to Lisa months ago. If nothing else, she is truly thankful for how close she has become to her other cast members who have had her back and come to her defense constantly,” our source explained.