Priyanka Chopra Breaks Silence On Rumored ‘Feud’ With Meghan Markle As She Addresses Skipping Baby Shower

Priyanka Chopra finally admitted if she was ‘upset’ that Meghan Markle wasn’t sitting in the pews when the ‘Quantico’ star and Nick Jonas tied the knot in India.

We’re getting answers this week. Robert Mueller finally delivered his report, and now Priyanka Chopra, 36, has finally revealed if she has been holding a grudge against her pal and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, 37, all along. The Hollywood and Bollywood darling was pressed on the rumored feud on the March 21 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where a fan called in to ask, “Are the rumours true that you were upset that Meghan Markle skipped your wedding to Nick Jonas?” Host Andy Cohen pointed out another observation: “They said you didn’t go to her baby shower because you were p****d at her.” Priyanka brushed off the speculation with a laugh.

“Oh my god, no it’s not true,” she simply replied. And there you have it! To give context to the rumors, Pri had been in the pews to witness Meghan and Prince Harry become a married royal couple in England in May 2018. She even shared a sentimental message to Instagram after the nuptials, along with a slideshow of photos showing Meghan and Harry walking down the aisle. “You my friend were the epitome of grace, love, and beauty,” Priyanka wrote amid the message, adding, “Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding, but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope…both things that the world needs desperately.”

But Meghan was MIA for Priyanka and Nick’s Christian and Hindu ceremonies in India in Dec. 2018 (the royal member was also pregnant by then). Naturally, people jumped to conclusions when the newlywed bride didn’t show face at Meghan’s baby shower in New York City, which her close friends Serena Williams and Amal Clooney co-hosted at The Mark Hotel on Feb. 20. But this party happened after Meghan also couldn’t make it to Serena’s wedding with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in Nov. 2018 – so, obviously, the Duchess wasn’t throwing personal shade at Priyanka.

Priyanka and Meghan met at the ELLE Women in Television dinner in Jan. 2016. They bonded over Suits, the television drama which Meghan had starred on from 2011 to 2018 before taking up residence in Kensington Palace and, now, the grounds of Windsor Castle. “Priyanka is unbelievable. She has become a really good friend. ELLE Magazine in the U.S. hosted a dinner celebrating Women in TV, and we met that night — turns out that she really likes Suits,” Meghan told The Press Trust Of India in July 2016. “And you know when you meet someone and you just ‘click’… It was just an easy, natural progression. We’ve managed to keep in touch via email and text, and try to see each other whenever we’re both in the same town.”