Nick Cannon Has ‘No Regrets’ Over His Flirty Comment On Rihanna’s Instagram Post

Nick Cannon ‘thinks it’s funny’ how people have reacted to the suggestive comment he left on Rihanna’s Instagram, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

After Nick Cannon, 38, left Rihanna, 31, the flirtiest of comments in response to the gold mini dress she wore in a sultry Instagram post promoting her Fenty line, Cannon isn’t beating himself up about his message to RiRi. A source close to the Wild ‘n Out host told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s having a laugh over it. “Nick is laughing over the fact that people are making such a big deal over his Instagram comment to Rihanna,” our source told us. “Nick is extremely flirty and finds her absolutely beautiful, but he didn’t realize so many people would pay attention. He has no regrets about it whatsoever, but thinks it’s funny how much people are reading into things. That’s just his personality to be fun and flirty. He has nothing but love and respect for both Rihanna and Hassan.”

We reported earlier how in response to Rihanna’s glittery appearance and dress, Nick commented, “I never wanted to be a dress before this moment in life! #QueenFlex.” (Get it? He wants to be on her.) Unfortunately for Nick (and his enthusiastic response), Rihanna is still dating Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, 30, despite some persistent breakup rumors. In fact, the two were just spotted together at a Lakers game on February 22.

Meanwhile, we reported earlier how Rihanna’s ex Chris Brown, 29, did not like Nick’s comment at all. “Chris feels disrespected by Nick flirting with Rihanna online. Chris is shook and does not want even want to think about his ex-girlfriend dating a player like Nick,” a source close to Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He thought they were better friends than that, he’s annoyed Nick would try to slide into Rihanna’s comments like that. Nick crossed the line for sure.”