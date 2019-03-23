Migos Performs A Medley Of Their Hits With DJ Mustard At The Kids’ Choice Awards: Watch

The Migos performed a medley of their fan-favorite songs at the Kids’ Choice Awards & the crowd was going wild!

Migos, along with record producer and singer-songwriter DJ Mustard, took the Kids’ Choice Awards stage for an epic performance! Jennifer Hudson introduced Takeoff, Offset and Quavo ahead of their fire performance! With DJ Mustard, the trio performed their collab “Pure Water,” while the guys also rapped their hits “Walk It I Talk It” and “Stir Fry.” We’re not sure if it was the most appropriate performance for the Kids’ Choice Awards, but the crowd loved it!

Fans were definitely a little confused when it was announced that Migos would be taking the stage at the Kids’ Choice Awards. The rap trio’s lyrics aren’t necessarily kid-friendly, however, they are certainly a favorite of the generation. Offset, Takeoff and Quavo were nominated for their first KCA this year, in the category of favorite music group. The trio are up against The Chainsmokers, Fall Out Boy, Maroon 5, Imagine Dragons and Twenty One Pilots!

Some fans were definitely concerned with the choice of Migos for the performance of the night, with one tweeting, “the kids choice awards are being hosted by DJ Khaled and Migos is performing. what has happened to childhood.” Another wrote, “How are Migos performing at the kids choice awards? Literally every song they have is about trapping.” The guys were still great and their performance was bleeped out a good amount for television and children, but the crowd thoroughly enjoyed it! Rumor had it that Cardi B was possibly going to attend the show with her recently reconciled hubby Offset, but she skipped out on this appearance!