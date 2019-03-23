‘Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Shades Jenelle Evans For Burning Kailyn Lowry’s Haircare Products

Jenelle Evans poured gasoline all over Kailyn Lowry’s ‘peace offering,’ and fellow ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Leah Messer thinks the favor should be returned. Kailyn even responded to the plan.

Leah Messer, 26, thinks the torch should be passed on — to her! Her Teen Mom 2 castmate Jenelle Evans, 27, set fire to Kailyn Lowry’s “peace offering” of Pothead Haircare products in Dec. 2018, which MTV fans will finally get to relive on the small screen on March 25. Ahead of the upcoming episode, Leah thinks it’s payback time. “@KailLowry send me some stuff to set on fire. 👀😆,” the mother of three tweeted on March 22, tagging Kailyn’s Twitter handle. Kailyn was on board, as she responded, “Lmao!!! I got you.” This excited Leah, who then tweeted her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, who’s also the father to their six-year-old daughter Adalynn. “Kail will send us some stuff for a fire 🔥🙈😂,” she wrote, to which her ex responded with skull and fire emojis.

Knowing Jenelle’s relationship with Kailyn, she’s not going to be pleased about this Twitter exchange. Jenelle gave a very lengthy explanation as to why she doused Kailyn’s hair products with gasoline during the holidays, and even filmed the presents go up in flames. “Kail Lowry , for years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show. You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean a** person when it came down to me,” Jenelle began in the video’s caption on Dec. 21, 2018.

Jenelle was upset over comments Kailyn had made made about her and husband David Eason in the media, as she continued, “You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk sh*t constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?! THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! Don’t send me gifts and then go talk sh*t AGAIN!!! Wow, you’re an idiot cuz this is what I do for gifts sent from fake a** bitches like you. 🤷🏻‍♀️🖕🏼 Stay our of my life, go worry about your own.” But Kailyn admitted afterwards that she wasn’t “upset” over her scorched gifts.

@KailLowry send me some stuff to set on fire. 👀😆 — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) March 22, 2019

Lmao!!! I got you https://t.co/gI5fNh9vUd — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 22, 2019

The back-and-forth shade between Jenelle and Kailyn is an age-old storyline on Teen Mom 2, but Leah jumping into the mix was a refreshing new take. In an Instagram Live sesson on Jan. 19, Jenelle’s mom Barbara had joked, “F**k Kail, I’ll kill her,” which escalated the feud to a new level. “I’m not filming until something is done,” Kailyn EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Jan. 2019, and the MTV star gave us an update on why there’s no expiration date on this beef. “I think because things happen in real time, and then we recap it on the podcast, and so [Jenelle and David] constantly think that we’re always talking about them. And then it seems like the feud never ends,” Kailyn explained to HollywoodLife in another EXCLUSIVE interview, published on Feb. 20.